Letter: Back to work legislation a win for Canada Post

Kelowna - “Canada Post can always rely on back to work legislation.”

To the editor:

Canada Post doesn’t have to negotiate in good faith with Canadian postal workers faced with changing and challenging work conditions (eg. letter vs parcel delivery). Canada Post can always rely on back to work legislation. To Canada Post’s dismay, the current Liberal government has delayed this inevitable procedure, unlike the previous Conservative government.

Tisk, tisk.

Good faith negotiations require good faith. That means that both parties have an open mind to the changing postal service workplace.

Intransigence, by Canada Post, knowing that your backstop is back to work legislation, will not work as a short or long-term strategy.

Steve Burke

West Kelowna

Letter: Kelowna council not dealing with safety concerns of public
Letter: Kelowna healthy housing strategy falls behind timeline

Road safety tragedy hits home for Kelowna tow truck firm

Family member killed in Castlegar responding to accident scene

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Tree of Hope lights up for another year in Kelowna

The lighting was followed by a Craft Culture Market

Spreading Christmas cheer: Lake Country firefighters knocking on doors for the food bank

The annual Fire Department Food Bank Campaign takes place Dec. 2 and 3.

Sunny weekend expected in Kelowna

The Central Okanagan will have a sunny weekend, with snow and showers expected Monday

VIDEO: Canada Post back-to-work bill passed in late-night Commons sitting

Next step is the Senate, set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, dealing with the bill

Timeline of events in RCMP investigation at B.C. legislature

It started in January 2018, when House Speaker Darryl Plecas hired Alan Mullen as a special adviser

Canucks' Roussel fined for biting Sharks defenceman

Forward Antoine Roussel has been ordered to pay $5,000 for biting Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Letter: Kelowna's character and make up defended

“Why does he feel entitled to be elected?”

Letter: Don't be a Grinch – keep the Kelowna skating rink fire going

“Give the warmth of the fire back to the children and their families.”

Letter: Kelowna healthy housing strategy falls behind timeline

“The first challenge to the strategy came with a development application for the Brooklyn.”

Letter: Firefighters recognized for fighting their own battles

Thank you to the West Kelowna Fire Department

Letter: Kelowna council not dealing with safety concerns of public

“Our concerns with the same problem have been ridiculed by the stakeholders.”

