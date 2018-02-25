Letter: Bravo, Kelowna Community Theatre

To the editor:

Some would say Kelowna is a small city with small city resources … not my experience. From my first inquiring phone-call to them letting us know the items we’d forgotten on stage, I felt the staff of the Kelowna Community Theatre did not treat me like a facility rental but they were partners in our event and they were committed to helping us create a big-city quality experience.

This past week, Global Citizen Events hosted an event at the Kelowna Community Theatre. As a group of volunteers, none of us had much experience with all that goes into producing a show, but through the amazing support and guidance of the theatre staff, we were able to pull off a professionally orchestrated event.

Kudos to them all and also to their volunteer support team. Although the Kelowna Community Theatre is aging and the foyer size was limited for our charities trade-show, the staff helped us utilize it efficiently and gracefully worked through some of our first-time organizing an event bloopers. Our show was complicated – with a rock band, a visual artist needing exact lighting, a SKYPE interview, multiple panel guests, but it all came off seamlessly. Again, heartfelt thanks to the staff and volunteers. Kelowna is definitely Big-City in the arts.

Joyce Brinkerhoff,

Executive director Global Citizen Events

Kelowna