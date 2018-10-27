Letter: Business as usual for Kelowna council means the same for slaughterhouses

To the editor:

I was following the election results this evening (Oct. 20) when an email arrived with video footage of a young bull. He was waiting in line to be slaughtered.

People like to believe that animals are too dumb to suffer. I disagree, and those who hold such opinions would eat their words if they saw the head of that animal, trembling, and tears of fear streaming from his large innocent eyes.

It looks like the next four years in Kelowna will be much like the past four years, only one fresh face on council. So it will likely be business as usual at city hall. It will also be business as usual at slaughterhouses across Canada and other countries. People purchasing their daily meat will not have seen the terrified animals waiting on death row — now wrapped in cellophane at the meat counter.

But I hope change will come at city hall through the influence of that one new councillor. As to slaughterhouses, I am confident change will come to shut them down, however slowly, thanks to the growing number of fair and kind young people who are embracing a vegan diet.

Helen Schiele

Kelowna