LETTER: Cannabis petition should be examined carefully

Whether you are an adult or a youth, cannabis will always be available

Dear Editor:

I’m privileged to live in a country in which all can express opinions and organize petitions without fear of political consequences, social stigma, or worse.

Petitions are a wonderful means to draw attention to important social issues, but we also have a responsibility to assure that petition issues have been carefully examined before we act.

I’m part of a generation who was convinced by commercially-motivated propaganda that cannabis use was socially unacceptable. It’s a difficult mind set to overcome.

READ ALSO: Proposed Summerland cannabis location meets existing regulations

READ ALSO: Petition urges limits on retail cannabis stores in Summerland

In spite of inclusion of cannabis in almost every culture since pre-neolithic times, highly-funded commercial interests successfully stigmatized cannabis during the early 20th century and we bought into it.

In hindsight, how could we have allowed ourselves to discard the use of a natural product that is such an economical source of food, fibre, and medication?

We tried unsuccessfully to tell our youth that cannabis use was only for losers, but for over 50 years, our youth have trusted their peers more than regulatory authorities or parents.

We tolerated the legal sale of more profitable substances such as alcohol, tobacco, amphetamines, and opioids.

Whether you are an adult or a youth, cannabis will always be available. Whether Summerland has no outlets or 100 outlets doesn’t matter.

The issue of outlets is convenience, especially for seniors and the handicapped, who require medication for disorders of pain or anxiety.

Many have mobility issues and require access via electric scooter, wheelchair or walker.

It is a lost cause to regulate cannabis outlets as a means to prevent under age consumption, just as regulating tobacco and alcohol prevents consumption.

Our youth don’t care.

Most have access to free or inexpensive cannabis from peers. If they have a will to use any of these substances, they will find a way.

Parental example and truthful education of our youth is far more effective.

Cannabis can be a life saver for someone with epilepsy, depression, Parkinson’s, PTSD, MS or fibromyalgia. When recreational cannabis was legalized in Colorado, the demand for prescribed medical cannabis declined, but the sales of antidepressants and opioids also declined in the general population.

When regulations run counter to public values it undermines respect for the regulators just as an overly strict parent loses respect when a child adopts the values of his peers.

I will support any petition that targets a worthwhile cause, especially an issue that can improve a social condition.

Gary Strachan

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Peanut allergies: Research shows ‘oral immunotherapy’ is safe for preschoolers

Just Posted

That Awful Variety show doesn’t live up to its name

The live music and comedy show gives Kelowna’s music scene a unique experience

Kelowna doctor warns against tanning as skin cancer rates rise

A Kelowna doctor said the number of people diagnosed with skin cancer has increased in recent years

UBC Okanagan researcher joins team to protect B.C. forested watersheds

Interior university coalition funds disaster prevention research initiatives

Enhancements beside Rail Trail to showcase history and nature

Crews said they will take all necessary steps to avoid disrupting the use of the Okanagan Rail Trail while work is being completed.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny and warm

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny week in the Okanagan, with temperatures reaching up to 28 C this weekend.

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Okanagan man in critical condition after assault at beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

Famous hip-hop artist holds impromptu concert at Okanagan high school

SonReal, aka Aaron Hoffman, visited his old stomping grounds

LETTER: Cannabis petition should be examined carefully

Whether you are an adult or a youth, cannabis will always be available

Most Read