Letter: Carbon tax an April Fool’s joke

To the editor:

In my youth my siblings and I would try to trick each other.

On April 1, to believe our words on a surprise situation, e.g., “Look! There’s a man taking vegetables out of our garden.”

When others ran to the window and looked toward the garden to discover that no man was there, the one perpetrating the fable would gleefully cry out, “April fool,” meaning that the one believing the false statement was a fool for believing it.

Starting on Monday, April 1 (April Fool’s Day), Canadians will begin to pay a massive federal carbon tax on almost every purchase, perpetrated by a false government narrative that will make believing Canadians become April fools.

We are being told that the tax is necessary to stop an impending climate change disaster, caused by carbon emissions.

Canada, a massive country with a very small population, produces 1.6 per cent of world carbon output that virtually is offset by 318 billion carbon dioxide breathing trees and has about zero effect on the world pollution stage.

Millennials will pay a great price during their lifetimes if they believe our government’s false narrative.

There are numerous professionals that dispute it and claim that the Trudeau narrative is a tax grab.

We should remember that the tax will dramatically affect the poor, especially those who live with barely enough to eat, or struggle to pay rent, utility bills or buy clothes.

They will pay carbon tax plus GST for as long as it is a government cash cow fed by carbon emissions guilt placed on citizens.

Previous Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fables include “only a $10 billion deficit” now almost $100 billion. Millennials and their children will have to pay it.

A “balanced budget in 2019” that will not happen until 2042 is another Liberal lie, as is the SNC Lavalin cover-up.

Corruption and deception and other blatant lies should be enough to warn everyone that the impending carbon tax is a hoax.

Hopefully, millennials will realize that they have to pay for government free stuff with almost every purchase they make for the rest of their lives. It will be destructive to the happiness of many.

Money given away on the Liberal spending spree is to buy votes and power, not to provide the needs of Canadians or Canada.

Lies of current government leaders may make many April fools on April 1. They can change that in the October election.

Garry Rayner

West Kelowna