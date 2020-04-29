(Stock photo)

LETTER: Care standards needed to help seniors

Residents and staff at seniors care facilities facing challenges during COVID-19 pandemic

Dear Editor:

Like most British Columbians, I watch the news each day, hoping for some signs of improvement in the COVID-19 pandemic.

I am particularly concerned for the residents and staff in long term care facilities.

I am a retired nurse and worked many years in this area. I can well imagine the chaos, fear and anxiety they must be experiencing at this time, considering their staffing levels and resources.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Stabilizing B.C. care home staffing to cost $10 million a month

READ ALSO: COVID-19 adds to burden of caring for B.C. seniors at home

Practicing the recommended safety standards at this time must be difficult.

Social distancing is near impossible to implement when some residents are cognitively impaired and have difficulties with comprehension and memory. Giving care require close contact to residents by staff.

Staffing levels are inadequate to meet residents’ needs.

Protective equipment may not be available. Hand washing stations are not always conveniently located.

Some staff have had little or no training in disease transmission.

Long term care facilities were never designed to accommodate acutely ill residents. They should have the same access to hospital as any citizen.

To say, “but this is their home,” is irresponsible and does not show an understanding of the situation.

Hopefully, this experience will prompt a full investigation in these facilities and will create care standards which are enforced, which we once had in this province.

Joyce Husch

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dyer: The tyranny of the English garden

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Ribfest postponed till 2021

The 2020 Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest is postponed due to COVID-19

Poll: Who are the all-time best Kelowna Rockets players?

Capital News asks readers to pick their favourite Rockets players from over the years

Public restrooms open at Kelowna’s Queensway Transit Exchange

The facility contains two washrooms and is built inside a 20-foot shipping container

West Kelowna authorizes up to $6M in borrowing amid pandemic

The Revenue Anticipation Borrowing Bylaw was passed by council on Tuesday

Photos: A look at Kelowna’s hotel history

Capital News takes a trip down memory lane to tell the story of Kelowna hotels past and present

VIDEO: Snowbirds to fly across country to salute Canadians trying to flatten the curve

Moves comes after a three-week pause in training

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

‘Perplexing’ decline in SD67 enrolment may result in teaching staff layoffs

Between 14 to 16 SD67 teaching staff may not return to work in the 2020/21 school year

Imprisoned Okanagan man has claustrophobia complaint rejected

Paramjit Bogarh’s complaint was dismissed by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal April 15

LETTER: Care standards needed to help seniors

Residents and staff at seniors care facilities facing challenges during COVID-19 pandemic

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Straight from DeHart

New discount grocer to open doors in Kelowna

Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League cancels season

Unanimous decision among the four teams in Armstrong, Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops

B.C. seeks antibody tests to determine COVID-19 ‘community immunity’

Some tests look ‘very promising,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read