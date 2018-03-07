Letter: Cats can take care of those rats

Kelowna letter-writer says there are humane ways to get rid of rats

To the editor:

A few years ago, a large starving grey cat adopted me and began earning his keep and helping repay the cost of being neutered. He did this by leaving me large dead rats at my door. I have not had his victims left for me for more than six months. Perhaps the remaining rats have moved on to a safer neighbourhood.

While my cat still had rats to hunt I did not want to dwell on the manner of their death. Everyone knows cats play their prey to death. Humans do something similar by taking photos holding dead trophy animal such as deer, tigers, rhinos or elephants, but at least these animals died quickly.

People who decide to rid themselves of rats on their property can opt for mercy killings, meaning a quick painless death. Like any other living creature, rats want to live out their allotted lifespan. They are social animals, and likely love their offspring. They don’t deserve to endure a painful and frightening death on a glue board. Orkin Canada’s website lists glue boards among its extermination methods. I don’t know how long it takes for a rat to die from lack or water or food on a glue board. A snap trap is quick, and can be reused if you don’t mind handling a dead rat.

I was pleased your story warned against the use of sticky glue traps and provided a list of environmental and moral ways to trap and kill rats. Thank you.

Helen Schiele, Kelowna

