Letter: Cohousing is a great idea, but…

Letter-writer says with most good ideas, it likely won’t happen

To the editor:

Re: UBCO civil engineer touts cohousing option, (Page A 20)

This is and would be a great addition to any community. What is the cost for someone to live like this considering seniors and the disabled who live extremely isolated lives live in low cost or subsidized housing?

I live in a B.C. housing unit where this would be a huge step up from the menial existence where over a hundred residents hardly know each other and rarely go past their front doors. Not everyone that lives here has the need for health care workers coming to their home every day and it will be many years before they will need them. This would be a huge step up in their quality of life overall for all of us.

This is common in the Netherlands with everyone from students to seniors living together in real community and interaction and has proven to work very well. I have seen some that have been built in the US as well but on a much smaller scale for those with much higher incomes. Making this type of community living would include everyone from subsidized housing to market rents creating an environment that breaks down these financial barriers and creates inclusion for everyone helping to erase stigma.

Since it is a great idea and proven to work in many cities and countries, I doubt it will ever be built here since great ideas that have been proven to work seem to get swept under the rug. Just like the multitude of tiny home designs where instead of using them to build community they double the price of building them so someone can make a killing off homeowners that build and make them carriage homes in their back yards to offset the cost of their mortgages with rents most people who live in isolation simply can’t afford.

Nice to dream of something like this concept actually becoming a reality but I wouldn’t count on it. Who knows, maybe someone will throw a few hundred thousand into another study where in the end nothing like this will ever be done but at least it will create another job for one or two people.

Ryan Allsbrook, Penticton

Previous story
Equality, Indigenous equality

Just Posted

West Kelowna cops nab prolific bank robber

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in court at a later date

Body found in car along Myra Canyon Forest Service Road

Kelowna RCMP are calling the the file a sudden death and are investigating

RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in Kelowna

Musical Ride will return to the city for two shows Aug. 9 at Prospera Place

Reel Reviews: Lara and Simon go to the movies

We say, “Either of these films will entertain.”

Symphony reignites Russian classic

OSO presents Peter and the Wolf April 6-8

Kelowna walks for peace

Residents gather to spread a message of inclusivity and peace

Rural cabins, cottages exempted from speculation tax

B.C. residents with second homes under $400,000 don’t pay

Canadian customs sites may soon be found in the U.S.

Canadian customs facilities in the U.S.? Americans say it could happen soon

Volvo Ocean Race team searching for man overboard

A crewman went overboard intot the Southern Ocean southern tip of South America

Prime Minister Trudeau formally exonerates Tsilhqot’in war chiefs

Under sunny skies six Tsilhqot’in chiefs anticipate an historical move on the part of the federal government

Three vehicles set ablaze near Vernon

Police believe truck in Okanagan Landing was target of fire that ultimately damaged three vehicles

Letter: Cohousing is a great idea, but…

Letter-writer says with most good ideas, it likely won’t happen

ICBC encourages smart driving for holiday weekend

Easter long weekend approaching

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Most Read