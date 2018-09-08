Letter: Conservative party thankful for first responders

For the second year in a row, summer has been trying for the people of British Columbia.

To the editor:

We are lucky to live in such a beautiful province. However, we have once again had a summer that has delivered a stark reminder of the incredible power of the natural settings we love so much.

For the second year in a row, summer has been trying for the people of British Columbia. Yet another state of emergency, with forest fires driving thousands of residents from their homes, destroying property and scorching hundreds of thousands of hectares of our beautiful province.

Coping with the very real threat to life and property is hard, as is the forced displacement from home and the worry that comes from leaving life and property behind, in the path of the flames.

We had only just begun the recovery from the unprecedented 2017 wildfire season and were once again thrust into this summer’s fire season.

Over the next while, there will be trying times ahead for our friends, neighbours and communities. But, as a province, we are strong and resilient, and we will be there for one another and we will endure these hardships.

We are so thankful and proud of our first responders – the firefighters, police, military and emergency services personnel – who have dedicated themselves to keeping all of us safe, working around the clock to keep people out of harm’s way and in battling these horrific fires. We owe them a debt of gratitude for their unwavering service and sacrifice in the face of danger.

And please, remember that through these unprecedented events, my colleagues and I are here to serve you. If we can assist in any way, please do not hesitate to get in touch with us if you need our assistance.

MP Dan Albas; MP Mel Arnold; MP Todd Doherty; The Hon. Ed Fast; MP Cathy McLeod; MP Mark Strahl; MP Mark Warawa; The Hon. Alice Wong; MP Bob Zimmer

B.C. Caucus, Conservative Party of Canada

