Letter: Council caved to developer on Central Green

The updated rendering of the proposed building on the Central Green site approved by Kelowna city council Monday.—Image: contributed

To the editor:

To say I was disheartened after recently learning that the majority of City Council caved and accepted the low building at the Central Green development is an understatement. Here was a prime piece of land, the old KSS school site, and the original development plan by the Mission Group and Al Stober Construction was fitting for that location.

The developer approached City Council two years ago and was given permission to go ahead with their development plan which was fitting for that beautiful piece of land, then suddenly, the developer re-approached City Council one month ago and stated the land wouldn’t support a 12-storey concrete tower (even though a similar height building exists one block away).

As such, the developer pushed for a cheaper, wood framed five-storey building with little curb appeal. When pressed by Councillor Charlie Hodge the truth finally emerged. The land was suitable to build on after all, it was mere economics that were at play.

It appears the developer was only concerned about profit margins and could care less about the community that they were supposed to help develop.

Rather than hold the developer to their initial agreement of building a 12-storey tower center piece, our City Council minimized and accepted the undesirable changes and then made excuses for the developers actions.

Not only that, they shamefully allowed the developer to lie to council without any punitive action whatsoever.

Lastly, I applaud Couns. Charlie Hodge and Ryan Donn.

At least these two men know what integrity is and still believe in holding people accountable.

Kevin Hamilton, Kelowna

