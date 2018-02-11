Letter: Dear NDP, voters are smarter than you think

Kelowna letter-writer sends a message to Premier John Horgan

To the editor:

Premier John Horgan is having difficulties deciding on renewal of the Trans Mountain Pipeline. I’m no professional politician but maybe I can help.

1) Vancouver has been our major west-coast commercial shipping port since 1886. There are many ships now therefore your efforts are best directed at upholding high safety standards rather than trying to shut down the port.

2) The Trans Mountain Pipeline was built in 1953 and is delivering 5 million cubic metres of petroleum each day. The alternative of shipping more petroleum by railway is not good.

3) Premier Horgan wants to learn more about what to do in case of a spill. See #2 above – old pipeline – not good. As part of the agreement for the renewal, Natural Resources Canada has set aside a $1.5 billion environment fund and has been conducting research on effective practice since 2013.

4) B.C. people use a lot of petroleum. Petroleum products are a key component in sports equipment, electronics, cosmetics, clothing, automobiles, tractors, tires, asphalt, shingles, plastics and paint. There are more than 3.6 million motor vehicles in BC with 49 per cent of petroleum sales for gasoline and 32 per cent for diesel fuel.

5) B.C. people who really care about the environment should walk more and stop using petroleum products. There are more than 1.7 million households in B.C. that could shut off the natural gas pipeline right at the gas meter at their home. This would be a good start.

6) B.C. exports 2.4 million tonnes of coal annually to Asia. This is not good for planet earth.

7) Our forest fires in 2017 produced more CO2 pollution than all the vehicles in B.C. Not good.

8) The problem with any NDP government is that it will quickly run out of money. Resource development revenue is good.

9) Your short-lived minority government does not have a mandate to impose the China-like NDP Great Leap Manifesto to stop development and the use of petroleum.

10) Voters are smarter than you think.

Bobbe Wemock, Kelowna

Previous story
Suzuki: Save the planet; eat an insect
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: Fixing the real problem at ICBC

Just Posted

Family Day at the Kelowna Art Gallery

Tours, treats, and art activities offered this Family Day at Kelowna Art Gallery

Kelowna’s unsolved crimes

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers releases info on crimes in the region

Renowned acting teacher to Kelowna for free workshop

Bard on the Beach co-founder hosts audition workshop in the city

Hodge: Remembering two great Canadians

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge remembers two friends who passed away

Suzuki: Save the planet; eat an insect

Environmentalist David Suzuki’s weekly column talks about food production in the future

In photos: Ripped Snowbike Races in Sicamous

Riders on specialized motorcycles put on a high-octane show for spectators in Sicamous.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. VIEWS: Fixing the real problem at ICBC

Car insurance ‘dumpster fire’ mainly lawyer fees, neglected serious injuries

Man dies in surfing accident on Long Beach near Tofino

Paramedics were seen trying to resuscitate the 27 year-old male Saturday afternoon

Lots of Olympic love for Penticton’s Andi Naude

It was a heartbreaking finish for Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

Over $500,000 in student bursaries available

Interior Savings makes urgent call for students to access bursary fund

Letter: Dear NDP, voters are smarter than you think

Kelowna letter-writer sends a message to Premier John Horgan

Letter: What would Leonard do?

Kelowna letter-writer updates a Leonard Cohen song for ‘Trump’ times

71 dead after Russian passenger plane crashes

The plane was headed from Moscow to Orsk

Most Read