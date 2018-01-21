Letter: Deer not Kelowna’s biggest problem

Kelowna letter-writer says there is more important issues that deer in the city

A young whitetail buck peers out from an outcropping of rock in Coldstream. (Photo by Carla Hunt)

To the editor:

Sixty-one complaints (likely more than 1 complaint per angry resident) out of 175,000 residents doesn’t sound like a big problem (Kelowna’s difficulty dealing with deer, Jan. 15/18)

That is less than 0.3 percent of the population that are concerned. Sounds like crime, drugs and housing are a bit more of a priority right now rather than the shrub eating animals.

Let’s reset our priorities?

Candice Lauren, Kelowna

