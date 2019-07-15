LETTER: Development, not solar, needed on hillside

Summerland site should not be used for solar project

Dear Editor:

I support solar energy. I strongly disagree with the proposed Summerland’s solar project for the following reasons:

Since 1993, all councils have planned for residential development on the hillsides of Prairie Valley. Effective hillside development requires sanitary sewer.

This proposed solar project would block planned expansion of the sewer system — for years.

Installation of storm sewers at the same time as sanitary sewers would diminish drainage problems in Prairie Valley.

Capacity of the sewer pipes was established years ago for Prairie Valley.

Proposed site is perfect for development. This District of Summerland owned land has previously been considered for a college, prison and much needed affordable housing.

David Gregory

Summerland

Most Read