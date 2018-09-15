Letter: Emergency staff at KGH saved my life and deserve appreciation

To the editor:

Occasionally, contributors to the opinion section of the paper feel the urge to criticize or complain about one aspect or another of the care provided by the Kelowna General Hospital.

Based on a very recent personal experience, I am pleased to convey my own impressions. I had to enter KGH fully unprepared, practically right of the street.

The reception by the emergency section was efficient, expeditious and courteous. Very quickly, examinations began and an immediate attempt to determine the problem was started.

I experienced only the very best of care, checks, x-rays, ultra-sounds, etc. It might go too far to claim that the medical staff, physicians, nurses, technologist, in co-operation and teamwork, saved my life — but I can certainly claim that they were able to put me on my feet again.

There may still be KGH patients who will gripe about this or that detail of the care they received I for one, would be tempted to shrug off such criticism.

Based on my own experience, I wish to express sincere appreciation to all KGH staff I had the pleasure to be looked after by. While I would not wish a repetition of my experience, I know full well where I would want to be in case medical intervention became necessary.

Harri Henschler

West Kelowna