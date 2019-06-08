Letter: Frustrated by delay in retail pot shop openings

To the editor:

As an observer only, I am astounded at the snail’s pace in allowing retail pot stores to open across the country, and more specifically here in the Okanagan.

I am reassured that the municipalities are “working on it,” but how actively?

A considerable time has passed between the legalization of recreational pot and municipal consultations, to the acceptance of candidates and ultimately granting of licences.

Even to this day, doors to the select businesses remain closed, this in spite of regular announcements that a good number of licences were expected to be issued.

I do not understand the hesitation, almost to reluctance, behind moving to the next step of the process.

Complaints abound that the lack of availability is leading people to continue obtaining pot from questionable sources, which is counter-productive to legalization.

Pretty sure law enforcement has arrived at a method of discerning driver intoxication as this is not an unknown substance of use.

Surely the tax collected will serve to benefit each community, and the sooner the better.

What other unspoken forces could be holding back the process? Are they awaiting the results of the next federal election?

Lori Shoaf,

Kelowna