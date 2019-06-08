Letter: Frustrated by delay in retail pot shop openings

To the editor:

As an observer only, I am astounded at the snail’s pace in allowing retail pot stores to open across the country, and more specifically here in the Okanagan.

I am reassured that the municipalities are “working on it,” but how actively?

A considerable time has passed between the legalization of recreational pot and municipal consultations, to the acceptance of candidates and ultimately granting of licences.

Even to this day, doors to the select businesses remain closed, this in spite of regular announcements that a good number of licences were expected to be issued.

I do not understand the hesitation, almost to reluctance, behind moving to the next step of the process.

Complaints abound that the lack of availability is leading people to continue obtaining pot from questionable sources, which is counter-productive to legalization.

Pretty sure law enforcement has arrived at a method of discerning driver intoxication as this is not an unknown substance of use.

Surely the tax collected will serve to benefit each community, and the sooner the better.

What other unspoken forces could be holding back the process? Are they awaiting the results of the next federal election?

Lori Shoaf,

Kelowna

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Dedication to Summerland’s Action Festival

Just Posted

Kelowna Falcons clipped in home-opener

The Falcons look for revenge against the Ridgefield Raptors Saturday night

Support flows in after death of young Kelowna DJ

A GoFundMe has been set up to celebrate the life of Braeden Souter

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Saturday rain, Sunday sun

Environment Canada forecasts rain and possible storms to start the weekend

Kelowna pumped for inaugural CrossFit games

The Okanagan Grizzly Games kick off Saturday morning

Kelowna-Lake Country MP shares sentiments from 75 year D-Day anniversary in Normandy

Stephen Fuhr joined the Canadian contingent at the 75th anniversary at Juno Beach

VIDEO: B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter near Smithers took in 32 black bear orphans last year

Letter: Liberals applauded for NAFTA deal

To the editor: One of the great achievements of the Liberal federal… Continue reading

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

Wildfire near Savona considered ‘held’

The blaze, west of Kamloops, is not considered to grow any further

CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden

CP Rail received the penalty due to failure to comply with an effluent discharge permit

Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Most Read