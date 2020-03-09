LETTER: Gardens should be encouraged

I have a good sized vegetable garden and a large box which my son built

Dear Editor:

As a child growing up in Britain during the Second World War, I was very much aware of the need for us to “Grow Our Own.”

Playgrounds and every bit of spare ground were dug up for allotments.

This was especially good for people in tenements or with no garden.

We ate a lot of vegetables, but not exotic ones from other countries.

There were no freezers at that time, so we did a lot of canning and preserving of fruits that grow there, such as raspberries, blackberries, black currants, plums and cherries, and also tomatoes.

I still have a garden. When I bought my house in2005, there was all lawn, both back and front. I have xeriscaped the front yard and planted several trees in the back and took out a lot of the back lawn for mostly flower beds.

However, I do have a good sized vegetable garden and a large box which my son built. It is eight feet by four feet and table height, so easy for weeding and no heavy digging.

I am fortunate to have a peach tree and an apricot tree, both of which give me more than I can use myself, so I am able to give a lot away.

I also use my own compost and no pesticides.

I feel there is so much land in the Okanagan that could be used for growing vegetables and small fruits, and the climate is ideal.

Pixie Marriott

Summerland

