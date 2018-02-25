Letter: Good job, Charlie Hodge

To the editor:

Congratulations, Charlie Hodge, on a great column re: two great Canadians (Feb. 9, 2018), Dave Barrett and John Moelaert. It is interesting that they were both 87 and both passed on the same day. Apparently, they actually met each other too. I believe John also started the first Amnesty International group in Kelowna. He was certainly a major force in stopping uranium mining in this area, and B.C.

R. Michael Kerr, Kelowna

