Central Okanagan school board chair Moyra Baxter and school district administrator/CEO Kevin Kaardal. Photo: Capital News files

Letter: Grade reconfiguration a short-sighted decision

West Kelowna letter-writer says all Central Okanagan parents deserve better

To the editor:

The Board of Trustees for School District 23 recently approved reconfiguration of West Kelowna schools effective Sept. 2018, moving Grade 6 to middle school and Grade 9 to high school for Constable Neil Bruce. Because Mount Boucherie Secondary School is already over-capacity, Grade 9 students at Glenrosa Middle School will remain there indefinitely.

This action was taken with less than 30 days notice and with no consultation or discussion with the community. Both the board chair and the superintendent publicly acknowledged that they have not been transparent in this process. Don’t our children deserve a well-planned and effective transition?

But my primary concern is for MBSS. This school has a capacity of 1,325 students. The district’s projections show enrollment this September will be 1,593 students (268 over). By September 2022, just four years later, that number is 1,812 (487 over).

The district says this would be handled by adding portables and that there is space for 17 of them at MBSS. But their projections show they will reach the maximum of 17 portables in four to five years and enrollment continues to grow after that.

The board has put us on the course for a huge problem at MBSS while leaving no options to deal with continued growth.

There simply isn’t another high school in the West Kelowna to which the students can be redirected. If capacity issues are left at the lower levels, there are nine elementary schools and two middle schools that can share the burden and provide the flexibility needed to deal with this.

The board of trustees has made a short-sighted decision based on incomplete and/or incorrect information provided by the District. Families of West Kelowna, and all of School District 23 deserve better.

Matt Whitt, West Kelowna

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hergott: What’s the point of speed traps

Just Posted

Heritage designation sought for former Rutland church building

Council votes to send application for former St. Aidan’s Church to a public hearing

Sun setting on Stuart Park skating season

Popular Kelowna outdoor skating rink will close for the season this week

Kelowna names its civic awards finalists

17 awards in 12 categories will be handed out April 26 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Kelowna murder trial to start today

Jury selection has started for a Kelowna man accused in a fatal 2016 stabbing.

Kelowna singer-songwriter advances in national competition

Shaedan Hawse is now in the top 100 of CBC’s annual Spotlight competition and vying for top five

Donations arrive at Kelowna BC SPCA for seized dogs

Two women from McLeese Lake dropped off 50 hand made dog beds in Kelowna

Another plea to find missing Sun Peaks man

The family of Ryan Shtuka is asking for help in finding the missing 20-year-old

Growing storm surges cause concern in Nova Scotia

A Nova Scotia mayor is calling for provincial help to cope with the rising impact of climate change on waterfronts

Burns Lake reeling after allegations of sexual assault against former mayor

Luke Strimbold abruptly resigned as mayor in 2016, the same year police say allegations of sexual abuse took place

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Alleged hockey fraudster Loren Reagan back in the penalty box

Reagan had skipped his own trial in September, reportedly having been in Kuwait at the time

Health Canada raids B.C. store for illegal products

Owners say they practice alternate preventative medicine

Letter: Grade reconfiguration a short-sighted decision

West Kelowna letter-writer says all Central Okanagan parents deserve better

President of Canfor departs amid leadership changes

Company says Brett Robinson’s departure is effective Monday

Most Read