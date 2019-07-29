LETTER: Hardy Falls an impressive spot for a hike

Improvements at creek near Peachland were done well

Dear Editor:

It was a sunny Sunday afternoon when we decided to take a short drive to Peachland for a change.

What a surprise, to discover it was packed with tourists and parking spaces were limited. So we stopped at Hardy Falls instead and were so impressed with the delightful, short hike.

READ ALSO: Funding allocated for engineering study at Summerland creek

I do hope, when our creek is repaired, that these Hardy Falls improvements are considered: a widened stream bed so children can wade and explore it, sturdy bridges, and comfortable benches where hikers can relax and just enjoy our lovely Creek.

Summerland has so much to offer. Let’s let our pride show.

Charlotte Kopp

Summerland

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.