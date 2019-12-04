LETTER: Health model profits from patents’ suffering and desperation

Health care should be based on need not the ability to pay

Dear Editor:

Cambie Surgical Centre is asking the courts to endorse their business model: a model that is profiting off of patients’ suffering and desperation.

Of course, the model only cares about your suffering if you can afford to pay them.

Health care should be based on need not the ability to pay.

READ ALSO: LETTER: Public solutions needed for surgical wait times

READ ALSO: LETTER: Court decision could lead to two-tier health care system

If Dr. Brian Day is successful, this would result in the current shortage of doctors and nurses in our public medicare system being greatly exacerbated. This would result in patients on existing surgical wait lists waiting longer for their surgeries.

It takes many years to train surgeons and operating room nurses.

Having previously worked in Britain’s public/private mixed healthcare system I can attest to the private patients there receiving preferential treatment.

This inequitable level of care can not be allowed to exist in Canada.

As a retiree, I am strongly opposed to a system where the level of healthcare I and my family will receive is dependent on our ability to pay or subject to the decision of a private healthcare insurer’s adjudicator.

Canada’s healthcare system (especially its surgical services) must remain universally accessible to all irrespective of one’s income level.

Kevin Barry

Penticton

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Letter: Solution to Kelowna’s homeless camp

Just Posted

Ice buildup on creek forces closures of Mission Park Greenway

RDCO is asking users to respect closure signs and barricades until trail reopens

Local Kelowna company offers to install furnace for senior in need

Kenneth Larden and his family have been living without heating in their home for more than two years

Kelowna Skating Club sending 5 skaters to Canadian Championships, tying club’s all-time best

Okanagan skaters advance after strong performances at the 2020 Skate Canada Challenge last week

RDCO and Gellatly Nut Farm Society celebrate 20-year partnership

Society received a plaque from RDCO to celebrate 20 years of park maintenance together

Kelowna grocer One Big Table on its last legs, closing in January

The shop will open for one last hurrah on Jan. 2 to sell any remaining stock

Downtown association crew checks on those sleeping rough

The team’s morning rounds take them around the downtown core

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

RCMP tackle suspect at Okanagan Toyota dealership

Swift incident “impressive,” takedown by police

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

Okanagan golf courses among Canada’s best

Both tracks at Vernon’s Predator Ridge crack top-20 in list of 50 best public courses in the country

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Brandon Teixeira, charged with murder, wants to return to Canada ‘as soon as possible,’ says lawyer

Donations sought to help North Okanagan kids afford Christmas

Children’s Gift House looking for items that kids with limited funds can get for their parents

Okanagan resident orders Skip The Dishes over 200 times in 2019

Butter Chicken skips line to top city’s food chain, maintains No. 1 spot

Most Read