Letter: Homeless need more than handouts

To the editor:

Re: Solutions to homelessness

I firmly believe that automation, corporate greed and the ‘fantasy’ that a degree in education is essential to be successful in today’s world are the greatest incubators of homelessness.

People with limited education were once employed for menial tasks in different industries and businesses until upgraded equipment was employed to increase production and profits.

This turned these under-educated people out onto the streets to seek other non-existing jobs which don’t require some form of higher education to perform.

An education allows one to succeed without the aid of intelligence.

Intelligence allows one to succeed without an education.

Many homeless people are intelligent; they just need a little guidance in how to use that intelligence.

A warm place to sleep on a cold night, a belly full of bread and gravy on religious holidays or the opening of a 60-70 bed complex is of little help. Rather, it’s a damn insult.

It’s similar to an organization taking a cup of water and pouring it into the ocean to relieve the flood situation while the media rewards them for their efforts.

The homeless need food and shelter at all times, and that support should come from the federal government so there is a standard level of support across the country.

There also needs to be some sort of employment for those willing to work so as to regain their self esteem. Help of just any kind is not the answer.

There must be some sort of productive indulgence to occupy their idle time.

Idle time lets the mind wander and put them right back into their old traits.

Those with mental problems or drug addictions should receive immediate help to solve their addictions or mental challenges. Institutionalize them if necessary as they are vulnerable to human vultures if left to their own resources.

Governments closing care institutions to save money has contributed to our current homeless problem.

It is a catch-22 situation. Housing and employment have to go hand in hand.

I’ll admit I have no idea of the costs to create employment for the unskilled or re-opening institutions to protect our most vulnerable people, but can anyone justify the cost of the human suffering our homeless are being subjected to as they resort to living on our streets?

C.W. Halford

Kelowna

Previous story
LETTER: British Columbia’s forest industry crisis being made worse

Just Posted

Pirko found guilty in the 2014 second-degree murder of Chris Ausman

A Kelowna jury found Steven Randy Pirko guilty of the second-degree murder

Grievance dismissed: Kelowna bus driver loses case after texting on job

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

UPDATE: Dog bitten by rattlesnake in West Kelowna “going to be OK”

The dog, Bella, is recovering after being bitten on a hike at Rose Valley Trails

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and heat continue Saturday

Environment Canada forecasts highs of 30 C throughout the Okanagan Saturday

Kootnekoff: “Sorry, can’t help you.” Privacy as an excuse

How many times have you heard it? You ask for critical information… Continue reading

VIDEO: Horseback riding helps North Okanagan residents with special needs

North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association needs more volunteers to continue offering sessions

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

Teen stabbed after end-of-night limo dispute in downtown Vancouver

A young man, 19, is in serious condition following a dispute between two groups

Letter: Homeless need more than handouts

To the editor: Re: Solutions to homelessness I firmly believe that automation,… Continue reading

Letter: Drug addicts taking over downtown

To the editor: In regards to the current state of the City… Continue reading

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

LETTER: British Columbia’s forest industry crisis being made worse

Andrew Wilkinson warns of regulatory overload by John Horgan’s NDP

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody 6 months after release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Most Read