Letter: Homeless need more than handouts

To the editor:

Re: Solutions to homelessness

I firmly believe that automation, corporate greed and the ‘fantasy’ that a degree in education is essential to be successful in today’s world are the greatest incubators of homelessness.

People with limited education were once employed for menial tasks in different industries and businesses until upgraded equipment was employed to increase production and profits.

This turned these under-educated people out onto the streets to seek other non-existing jobs which don’t require some form of higher education to perform.

An education allows one to succeed without the aid of intelligence.

Intelligence allows one to succeed without an education.

Many homeless people are intelligent; they just need a little guidance in how to use that intelligence.

A warm place to sleep on a cold night, a belly full of bread and gravy on religious holidays or the opening of a 60-70 bed complex is of little help. Rather, it’s a damn insult.

It’s similar to an organization taking a cup of water and pouring it into the ocean to relieve the flood situation while the media rewards them for their efforts.

The homeless need food and shelter at all times, and that support should come from the federal government so there is a standard level of support across the country.

There also needs to be some sort of employment for those willing to work so as to regain their self esteem. Help of just any kind is not the answer.

There must be some sort of productive indulgence to occupy their idle time.

Idle time lets the mind wander and put them right back into their old traits.

Those with mental problems or drug addictions should receive immediate help to solve their addictions or mental challenges. Institutionalize them if necessary as they are vulnerable to human vultures if left to their own resources.

Governments closing care institutions to save money has contributed to our current homeless problem.

It is a catch-22 situation. Housing and employment have to go hand in hand.

I’ll admit I have no idea of the costs to create employment for the unskilled or re-opening institutions to protect our most vulnerable people, but can anyone justify the cost of the human suffering our homeless are being subjected to as they resort to living on our streets?

C.W. Halford

Kelowna