Letter: Horgan has no solution for gas prices

To the editor:

So, Premier Horgan and the Greens have no idea how to fix the high gas prices at the pumps, playing the blame game.

Horgan calls it a problem, and how we need to work together to fix it.

Does he mean with Alberta? Well, good luck with that.

He has no clue how to fix it, because he is a socialist who only knows how to tax you at the pumps, which accounts for 35 cents per litre, the highest on this continent, every time you fill up to pay for their incompetence.

Also the bogus carbon tax was 2.5 cents a litre, now it is 8.89 cents and rising (had to appease the Greens).

Mr. Horgan does have a real problem, he is out of ideas how to lead. Just expect to pay more for everything.

The NDP government is reckless and incompetent.

Rosalie Chalmers,

Kelowna