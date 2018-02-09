Letter: Horgan is in the minors, playing slow-pitch

Kelowna letter-writer says the battle between BC and Alberta is being won by Alberta

To the editor:

Notley vs. Horgan: Both are NDP, but that is where the similarity ends.

It’s the latest move in the growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would carry more Alberta oilsands bitumen to the B.C. coast. Notley is in the big league playing hardball. Horgan is in the minors, playing slow-pitch.

And, Horgan may have signed the death certificate of NDP candidate Shelley Cook in our byelection later this month. I believe he has.

Notley and Alberta state they are stopping the imports of B.C. wine. Isn’t that the life-blood of the Okanagan. Hello Ben Stewart. I am not a Liberal supporter. Been there, done that, and I feel we got screwed by Christy Clark and her Liberals. Once is enough. They don’t deserve my trust.

Notley says Alberta currently imports about 17 million bottles of wine worth $70 million annually from B.C. wineries. She is also saying, this is one good step to wake up B.C. to the fact that they can’t attack our industry without a response from us.

Notley also said the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission will step up enforcement of direct sales from B.C. wineries to consumers in her province. Last week Notley said Alberta was suspending further talks on power purchase agreements with B.C. worth up to $500 million annually to the B.C.’s coffers. Notley has also called B.C.’s attempt to hinder the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion an unconstitutional attempt to get around federal approval of the project. The expansion would triple the capacity of the pipeline.

Welcome to B.C. politics. Has anything changed between Liberal and NDP Governments? No. We the taxpayers will still be expected to pick up the tab.

David W. Kuhn, West Kelowna

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Municipalities racing the pot legalization clock

Just Posted

More aircraft maintenance spaces at Okanagan College created

Partnership between government, college and private sector funds new training spots

Kelowna tech entrepreneur dies suddenly

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Kelowna businessman Josh Zieske

Rising Okanagan snowpack raises flooding concerns

Snowpack level in Okanagan 131 per cent of normal

Making a tech connection in Kelowna

Advanced education minister meets with animation program students and tech officials in Kelowna

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

VIDEO: Virtue and Moir lead Canada into 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Pair leads Canada’s largest Winter Olmpics team into PyeongChang stadium

36 per cent of Canadians surveyed lied about financial matter to partner: poll

Survey found participants aged 18 to 34 were more likely to be victims of financial infidelity — at 47 per cent

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Old Dominon on top in Canada as they roll into the South Okanagan

Old Dominion brings blend of old-fashioned country charm, lyrical wit and rock ‘n’ roll grit

Appeals by 45 Russian athletes against Olympic bans rejected

The ‘Olympic Athletes from Russia’ will compete in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag

Letter: Horgan is in the minors, playing slow-pitch

Kelowna letter-writer says the battle between BC and Alberta is being won by Alberta

Olympics alert: Penticton’s Naude qualifies for finals in second place

Penticton moguls skier Andi Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

B.C. racetrack accident leaves two injured men lying on the track for 20 minutes

Driver seriously injured at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs racetrack

B.C. already seeking new markets for wine in Asia, U.S.: Horgan

‘We are going to be seeking new markets to replace any lost market we may have in Alberta’

Most Read