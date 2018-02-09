Letter: Horgan is in the minors, playing slow-pitch

Kelowna letter-writer says the battle between BC and Alberta is being won by Alberta

Notley vs. Horgan: Both are NDP, but that is where the similarity ends.

It’s the latest move in the growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would carry more Alberta oilsands bitumen to the B.C. coast. Notley is in the big league playing hardball. Horgan is in the minors, playing slow-pitch.

And, Horgan may have signed the death certificate of NDP candidate Shelley Cook in our byelection later this month. I believe he has.

Notley and Alberta state they are stopping the imports of B.C. wine. Isn’t that the life-blood of the Okanagan. Hello Ben Stewart. I am not a Liberal supporter. Been there, done that, and I feel we got screwed by Christy Clark and her Liberals. Once is enough. They don’t deserve my trust.

Notley says Alberta currently imports about 17 million bottles of wine worth $70 million annually from B.C. wineries. She is also saying, this is one good step to wake up B.C. to the fact that they can’t attack our industry without a response from us.

Notley also said the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission will step up enforcement of direct sales from B.C. wineries to consumers in her province. Last week Notley said Alberta was suspending further talks on power purchase agreements with B.C. worth up to $500 million annually to the B.C.’s coffers. Notley has also called B.C.’s attempt to hinder the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion an unconstitutional attempt to get around federal approval of the project. The expansion would triple the capacity of the pipeline.

Welcome to B.C. politics. Has anything changed between Liberal and NDP Governments? No. We the taxpayers will still be expected to pick up the tab.

David W. Kuhn, West Kelowna

