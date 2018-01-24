Letter: I haven’t voted in four decades…until now

To the editor:

Regarding the Kelowna-West byelection, as with many on the westside, I have become complacent on the whole political process attempting to put someone into power who will really listen to the ordinary people. As a result, like many here I haven’t voted in four decades, with one exception.

Those who know me understand my one motive: I will not put anyone into power over me unless I believe in them. I have always believed voting to merely exercise a right is an irresponsible act. Those in our community well know that the Ben Stewarts, Christy Clarks, and Rick Thorpes at best have only given cheap lip-service to most issues, unless of course one has a seven figure bank account.

After all these years I believe I’ve met someone who truly has the welfare of this community at the top of her agenda regardless of political stripe.

In the few meetings I’ve had with Shelley Cook (BCNDP), I’ve discovered a genuine and honourable force that supersedes the usual politics. I believe she needs our help if we want to help ourselves better the westside.

I believe she will be our true voice in the legislature that we have been without for so long.

Therefore this time I’m breaking my silence and giving Shelley a chance to make a real difference.

Be advised, this letter is unsolicited.

A Canadian navy veteran,

Jack Bradcoe, Westbank, BC

