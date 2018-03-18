Letter: I was born in Kelowna in 1930…

To the editor:

I was born in Kelowna in 1930. The Depression was soon upon us, and family men were riding the rails from city to city in search of work, (not a hand-out). Our current crop of travellers are unfortunately not looking for work. Their welfare cheque arrives, the drug binge spikes, and then they hang around waiting for a free meal and bed until next month.

The concept of utilizing Government barracks has often crossed my mind. My late husband went from foster care into the military and those years were some of his best. The discipline, ethics, trades training, inter-relationships, and opportunities for the future (military or not) were instilled in these young men with pride in our country and in themselves.

Yes, there is a win-win-win solution. Of all the people in provincial and federal government over the years, why has this plan not been organized dozens of years ago? It is not too late to start now. The lives of our sons and grandsons are at risk.

Margaret F. Wort, Kelowna

