Letter: I was born in Kelowna in 1930…

Kelowna letter-writer has some ideas on how things should run nowadays

To the editor:

I was born in Kelowna in 1930. The Depression was soon upon us, and family men were riding the rails from city to city in search of work, (not a hand-out). Our current crop of travellers are unfortunately not looking for work. Their welfare cheque arrives, the drug binge spikes, and then they hang around waiting for a free meal and bed until next month.

The concept of utilizing Government barracks has often crossed my mind. My late husband went from foster care into the military and those years were some of his best. The discipline, ethics, trades training, inter-relationships, and opportunities for the future (military or not) were instilled in these young men with pride in our country and in themselves.

Yes, there is a win-win-win solution. Of all the people in provincial and federal government over the years, why has this plan not been organized dozens of years ago? It is not too late to start now. The lives of our sons and grandsons are at risk.

Margaret F. Wort, Kelowna

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Letter: What is being done to prevent flooding

Just Posted

YMCA launches teen program for mental health

Starting April 5, the Kelowna Family Y will host its first run of Mind Fit

Kelowna’s Community Calendar

Check out some upcoming events, or add your own event to our community calendar

Sunday Fiction: My father through my own eyes

Kelowna columnist William Peckham writes a monthly fiction column for the Capital News

Hodge: Losing a legend, and a local character

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge says two people have left large legacies

Need to catch up on news? You’re covered

Every Saturday the Capital News will highlight stories from the week

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties reunite veteran with lost military medals

RCMP say Zora Singh Tatla, who served in the army in India for 28 years, is the righful owner

B.C. cyclist races to first win of the season in New Zealand

Casey Brown captures Enduro title by more than two minutes at Crankworx Rotorua

Notorious Russian troll farm also took swipes at Canadian targets

Targets included oil infrastructure and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Dust returns to North Okanagan

The Ministry of Environent and Climate Change Strategy has again issued a dust advisory for Vernon

Cirque du Soleil aerialist dies after fall during Florida show

Longtime performer fell while performing in VOLTA

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canada earns second Paralympic Games silver in 20 years

Held 1-0 lead in para hockey game from 12:06 of first to dying seconds of third and lost in overtime

LETTERS: Two views of oil pipeline protests

U.S. and other petroleum-rich countries aren’t cutting production

Canadian Paralympic team picked up record 28 medals

The 55 athletes strong had set a cautious goal of 17 medals for PyeongChang

Most Read