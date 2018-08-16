Letter: Identities on the internet should remain anonymous

Kelowna - This is in response to Sydney Morton’s article “Digital citizenship is a new hot topic.”

This is in response to Sydney Morton’s article “Digital citizenship is a new hot topic.”

Children and adolescents need to be taught by their parents that age-old proverb, “sticks and stones may break my bones…but words will never hurt me.” The police have the means to find online child predators, so the argument made in the article comparing cyber-bullying to luring children online is far-fetched to say the least.

Since the invention of the internet, billions of people around the world from all races, creeds, colours and religions have used this amazing tool bestowed upon mankind in one form or another. The idea that each and every one of these “digital citizens” should be mandated to require an online profile, complete with their location and identity is, quite frankly…terrifying.

Part of the reason the internet has become the phenomenon that it is, is because of the anonymity. People speak out online against oppression, violence, dictatorships and war crimes because of that anonymity. Removing anonymity has put some people’s reputations, careers and very lives at risk. Anti-cyberbullying proponents fail to realize this factor when they complain about people commenting on someone’s appearance. How shallow and shortsighted. In the article, Ruby Roxx says “my weight does not define me,” but as a self-proclaimed plus-sized model, it most certainly does. If you can’t handle the negative comments as well as the positive, then this is not the arena in life for you.

What about people’s differing political views? In the age of censorship, many of us already pay the price for having a difference of opinion. Where is the line and more importantly who is drawing it? What happens if I, as an online participant, make an offensive statement about a certain regime practising war crimes and also happen to be a citizen of that nation?

With this proposed program, I would be exposed and they would know who I am and where I can be found.

It’s a slippery slope for Carlos Figueiredo from Fair Play Alliance to say “there should be consequences for those that take part in bad behaviour online.” There are no laws against hurting someone’s feelings. Who are you to decide the “bad behaviour” or the consequences of such inconsequential action as name calling? What’s next, a fine for making an offensive statement? A driver’s license for logging onto a social media platform such as Facebook and the threat of denying that license for not paying the fine?

Daniel Janus

Kelowna

