Letter: In need of more supporters, service clubs are dying in Kelowna

What has changed?

To the editor:

Are we becoming too self centred and materialistic in our lives that we have no time for other worthwhile endeavours?

A case in point is the struggle of many service clubs like the Legion, Elks, Kiwanis, Lions to name but a few, trying to attract new members in order to survive. It seems the paradigm has shifted from I want to be a part of a group to help in the community to, “What’s in it for me,” and do I have the time?

In the past one joined a service club for the social aspect while raising money in order to help those less fortunate and in need.

What has changed?

Today people are always on the go and now parents have to transport their kids to school, the hockey rink, soccer, or the like, as one cannot leave their children unattended due to the possibility of some deviant accosting them.

Daily life now requires two parents working in order to meet the basic daily needs.

The young people are too busy trying to balance work and the little free time they have with their families and other activities that they enjoy.

I belong to the Associated Canadian Travelers/United Commercial Travelers and our club donates around $25,000 each year and has done so over the past 30 years to various charities in our community.

It is very rewarding to be a part of an active service club. Yes, we do raise money but we also have a fun time at the meetings, socializing and participating in other festivities while benefitting our community.

The problem is that we are all getting older and there aren’t the younger people coming up to carry on with this selfless activity that benefits many charities.

Our motto is, “Giving Through Fellowship,” and we conform to that ideology.

If you do happen to acquire some free time in your busy life you might want to consider joining one of the service clubs and find out how rewarding it can be while helping those in need, otherwise they are going to be greatly missed when they disappear from the lack of younger participation.

John Grant

West Kelowna

Column: If not now, when will we make the changes needed to stop global warming?
Letter: An ode to the White House from Kelowna

