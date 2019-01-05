Letter: Justin Trudeau’s spending problematic

“I know he gave $10 million to Omar Khadr because he was afraid of litigation.”

To the editor:

This is for the two families that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau let be punished for his lack of action for their arrest in China. I know he is a deer in the headlights dealing with tough decisions.

I know he gave $10 million to Omar Khadr because he was afraid of litigation.

Giving money to a young terrorist and letting two innocent Canadians sit in Chinese jails shows that as a leader of this nation, he is letting them suffer for lack of action.

If anybody should get free money from (the prime minister’s) out of control spending, these two should.

Gary Scramstad

Kelowna

Previous story
Letter: Laws need to be stricter for Kelowna drug traffickers
Next story
Letter: Thank you Kelowna General Hospital and don’t fall this season

Just Posted

Rockets lose first game of new year in shootout

The Prince George Cougars squeaked out a 2-1 win

Vernon Vipers lead scoreboard against West Kelowna Warriors

First game of 2019 puts snakes in good standing for new year

South Rutland Elementary PAC robbed of $20,000

Second theft involving a School District 23 parent advisory council bank account this school year

Kelowna regional district looking at plan for food waste

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan is re-evaluating food waste

Learn to ice fish today in Lake Country

Ice fishing is happening for all ages at Beaver Lake

Video: Do you have a new year’s resolution?

Find out what some people vowed to change about themselves or their life in 2019

‘Obviously inappropriate:’ Insurer exec shocked ASIMIL8 plate was ever issued

Nick Troller filed a legal challenge against MPI over its decision to revoke the personalized plate

Cheesed off: Federal Food Guide makeover worries Canadian farmers

When the overhaul began, Health Canada said it wouldn’t base healthy eating on food industry research

Police: 3 dead, 4 injured in California bowling alley shooting

Multiple victims were found with gunshot wounds inside Gable House Bowl shortly before midnight

Letter: Auditors need to account for pollution; no excuses

A West Kelowna reader discusses the problems with pollution

Letter: Thank you Kelowna General Hospital and don’t fall this season

“Thanks to Steve and his ambulance crew who hauled me off the street.”

Letter: Justin Trudeau’s spending problematic

“I know he gave $10 million to Omar Khadr because he was afraid of litigation.”

Letter: Laws need to be stricter for Kelowna drug traffickers

“Severe sentences would sure help.”

Weather Channel app accused of selling users’ data

Lawyers argue operator misled users who shared their location in exchange for personalized forecasts

Most Read