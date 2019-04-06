Letter: Kelowna Conservative voter to decide on candidate

To the editor:

I would like to comment on the subject of a Tory debate between two candidates, Tracy Gray and ReneeWasylyk.

I am a conservative and will be voting in the upcoming nomination.

Incidentally, it does not make a difference to me who asked who to debate.

Regarding less of rules of a nomination or what the public might think, when you are going into federal politics you need to be a force and fight for your constituents.

If you do not want to debate beforehand, I feel this is a grave sign of weakness and unwillingness to tell the constituents you are serious about this nomination.

It also tells me that you want the nomination, but are not willing to put yourself front and centre for it. You would like it to be handed to you.

Remember, you are only as strong as you show the people of the party and you must tell them that you truly “want” the job.

Do not take anything for granted in the “people” realm. Politics change like the wind.

If this debate does not transpire I will not be voting for Gray.

Stephanie Degane

Kelowna

