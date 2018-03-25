Residents walk along Mushroom Beach Sunday as part of the first Walk the Beach event which had them march along the foreshore. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Letter: Kelowna council only concerned about the very wealthy

Letter-writer says there is no love for those who really need it coming from council

To the editor:

Bad news from the city regarding our shoreline between the bridge and Mission Creek.

Kelowna is refusing to repair any damage to parks from last year’s flood or to build any new parks or trails along our shoreline. Apparently the only work planned for 2018 is the re-configuration at Gyro Park to coordinate with a large adjoining real-estate development.

We citizens already own several parcels of land along this part of the lake, but City Council claims we don’t have enough money to develop the parks and linking trails that were planned for this publicly-owned land. If we don’t have money now, in the middle of a building boom, will we ever?

The province has also claimed that it doesn’t have enough money to hire sufficient staff to enforce the foreshore laws that are often disregarded here in Kelowna. This law-breaking severely restricts public use of lake-front land that we all own.

Nobody likes paying additional taxes. However, our mayor and some city councilors seem to be showing more concern for real-estate developers and the very wealthy than their own citizens. They claim that B.C.’s proposed new speculation tax would be “disastrous” even though 80 per cent of B.C. residents support it.

This poorly-named tax would add money to provincial, and by extension, city coffers for widely-desired services (see above) which are not currently being delivered. This would be done by taxing people who are not from B.C., who are wealthy enough to afford to leave a second house here unoccupied for much of the year.

Prior to this new provincial tax the City of Kelowna also charged additional property tax to non-residents who own property here, which has certainly not been “disastrous” for us.

What are the likely effects of the speculation tax?

Probably more houses being rented—good. Some houses being sold by non-residents, which would add to the buyable inventory; moderating price increases—good. More money in the budget for neglected services—good. Less speculative building, in an over-heated market—bad for some developers.

Al Janusas, PLANKelowna

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hodge: Let the golf, and music, begin

Just Posted

Immigrant employment: Supporting family in Philippines

The first in a series on immigrant employment, featuring people working in the community

Hodge: Let the golf, and music, begin

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge says the music industry has a great thing going

Chocoholic 5K Frolic goes today

Events upcoming in the Kelowna area

Rockets drop wild one, 9-7 in Kelowna

In game two of their first round WHL playoff series, Kelowna falls again and is down 2-0

Missed a week of news? We’ve got you covered

Every Saturday, we post popular stories from the week

Bottle drive held for Kelowna fire victim’s family

Springfield Elementary held a bottle drive today to support the Van Gool family

Anti-pipeline protesters continue demonstrations at Burnaby terminal

172 people have been arrested this week

Gord Downie and Diana Krall win two awards each at non-televised Juno gala

Pipelines, anti-gun protests and more political issues took the spotlight

Letter: Something isn’t right with drug treatment

Kelowna letter writer expresses views on drug treatment

Letter: Kelowna council only concerned about the very wealthy

Letter-writer says there is no love for those who really need it coming from council

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Letter: Losing confidence in Kelowna mayor and council

Kelowna letter-writer says decision on Diamond Mountain was wrong

B.C. umpire has developed thick skin after 30 years listening to insults

Scott McLaren pays no mind to comments from the cheap seats

Musicians Sarah Harmer, Grimes join B.C. anti-pipeline protests

Musicians are in Vancouver for the Juno Awards on Sunday night

Most Read