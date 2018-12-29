Letter: Kelowna harm reduction facility causes more harm than good

“Illicit drug trafficking and using in our neighbourhood does not fly.”

To: Kelowna mayor and council; Shayne Ramsay, CEO BC Housing; Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

“Kelowna Drug Unit intercepts two Independent Soldiers Gang members with drugs” – Kelowna Capital News, Dec. 21.

“This investigation targeted a 32-year-old male who is a member of the Independent Soldiers Gang, which uncovered a conduit of drugs being trafficked throughout the Okanagan Valley and directly to some of Kelowna’s most vulnerable persons associated to a support shelter in Kelowna.”

“The search warrant resulted in the seizure of a conducted energy weapon, Canadian currency, what is believed to be fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, shatter, oxycontin, methamphetamine, over 1000 various pills, numerous stolen credit cards ID’s, passports, and drug paraphernalia.”

Give your heads a shake and forget about building a permanent “Wet” aka “Harm Reduction” facility at 2025 Agassiz Road, Kelowna.

Three predominantly seniors condominium buildings within 70 feet. Two predominantly seniors condominium buildings within 200 feet.

Illicit drug trafficking and using in our neighbourhood does not fly. Under the guise of government housing or otherwise.

Sincerely,

Gordon and Janet Brooks

Kelowna

