Letter: Kelowna mayor, councillors not listening

To the editor:

Why are we the taxpayers forking out thousands of dollars a week for city staff when the mayor and many of the councillors don’t listen to their input re: building height and other projects.

We need to have an election soon before our city just becomes a mini Vancouver with buildings casting our downtown in one big shadow and the lakeshore privately owned end to end.

Come on councillors and Mr. Mayor, smell the roses before they are all dead from the lack of sunlight.

John Lawrence, Kelowna

