Letter: Kelowna needs to care about the turtle ponds

Kelowna needs to care about the turtle ponds

To the editor:

Saving Munson’s Pond is a must for what wildlife is left in the Okanagan Valley. So, let’s now talk of more ponds: the Hasket Ponds of East Kelowna can be viewed at 3161 Hall Road (what is left of about 12 ponds that were refuges for such diverse wildlife as water birds in transit and painted turtles by the hundreds). These 12 ponds were man made by the over flow of SEKID irrigation systems.

SEKID would spill water into the ponds to sustain their flow so water quality could be sustained. So, what has changed? SEKID does not sustain these 12 ponds anymore. Where does SEKID now dump their water? It is dumped into a single pond on Hall Road across from the large nursing home on Hall Road. The SEKID water spill into this small pond (fishing pond for children) keeping the pond from showing signs of the septic water from the nursing home seeping across under Hall Road.

There is about 200 liter per minute of SEKID water spilled into this little pond and this eventually flows into Mission Creek along with the seepage of septic effluent from the nursing home. This nursing home has grown very large over the last 40 years due to demand for the elderly. Washing clothes, linen, patients, and dishes etc. puts a large strain on the septic systems of the home.

The painted turtles along with the fish, are almost extinct in Hasket Ponds but SEKID (now controlled by the city of Kelowna) still keeps the little pond full over the future loss of Hasket Ponds. Hasket Ponds were trout rearing ponds about 60 years ago and full of wildlife. School children by the bus loads have memories of visiting Hasket Ponds to view the wildlife up close, but no more. SEKID has been approached but they don’t care so let the wildlife disappear and what have we left, a little pond across from the nursing home. So, who cares now, does the City of Kelowna?

Jorgen Hansen

Kelowna

Previous story
Letter: I fail to see connection with FPTP

Just Posted

6,000 pounds of food during Lake Country firefighter food drive

The annual Fire Department Food Bank Campaign is donating to the food bank

New homeless shelter opens in West Kelowna

The new shelter is located at First United Church

Elderly man rescued in West Kelowna

Al Campbell was reported missing Dec. 7

Lake Country council to take second crack at allowing recreational cannabis

Compass Cannabis may move since it will be unable to sell recreational weed at its current location

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

B.C. axe thrower targets world championships

Former pitcher to compete at World Axe Throwing League Championships in Chicago

Renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma to give free concert in Canadian subway today

Ma will take the stage at 2 p.m., following a multimedia presentation combining music, art and technology

Canadian community rallies behind hundreds who lost their jobs ahead of holidays

ServiCom facility closure in Nova Scotia was announced Thursday, following weeks of pay delays

Wanted Kamloops man turns himself in

Cameron Cole is charged with two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device

Letter: I fail to see connection with FPTP

A Kelowna reader’s response to a previous letter

Letter: Kelowna needs to care about the turtle ponds

Kelowna needs to care about the turtle ponds

Letter: Transporting petroleum products to U.S.A. is inefficient

A Kelowna Capital News reader weighs in to the debate

Letter: Electric vehicles have repercussions for Kelowna taxpayers

Will the system be able to cope with this?

Letter: A summary of everything wrong with Kelowna

I believe everyone, and I mean everyone, in our society should pay their fair share of taxes.

Most Read