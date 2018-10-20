Letter: Kelowna politicians are like diapers, must be changed regularly

Kelowna is being overbuilt and its character is changing

To the editor:

What’s the great hurry for this wildly frantic construction and wholesale change of Kelowna’s character? The public who voted you in and pay your salaries were voting for change. That certainly didn’t happen! The same lack of regard by the city over deep concerns of the public continues!

The deception continues over Cedar Avenue park and the latest fiasco of public park rezoning is well known. After all efforts of the public fail, there is the farce of the “public hearing” well manipulated by the city and therefore a waste of time.

Twelve years of the same agenda, two mayors and much the same council ignored public input and allowed free reign with staff suggestions, variances to developers and gratuities to the tourist sector!

Mayor Basran you already have your wish for a larger tax base with the thousands of welcomed new residents all joining us in traffic jams and searching for parking. Parallel parking stalls-according to shop owners on Bernard have reduced parking by some 30 per cent! I understand that water systems and sewer capacity are being reviewed — how about solving the decades-long argument of residents wanting to walk along the beach front?

Are we really committed already to four highrises on the main street, why allow a variance to 33 stories on the first one?

There are likely others that have been allowed but the most outrageous high and huge overbuilding apparently approved on Truswell Road is the worst! I think we all remember the fire of 2003!!

Blocking traffic at Truswell would not help any emergency evacuation!

The large number of candidates in this election clearly indicates the urgent necessity to change this crew! You can meet the candidates at Mission Hall on Oct. 16, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Please don’t vote by name recognition which has happened and we can do better than the usual 30-40 per cent voter turnout!

Positive, well-considered growth is good, with high rises in the right places and change is a fact of life.

Basics first, then area sympathetic engineering preserving individuality. Overbuilding in all directions has already diminished attractions that brought so many and kept them here.

Enormous care needs to be taken by all of us to assure that individuality and the character of Kelowna doesn’t disappear completely!!!

My car radio the other day said politicians are like diapers — must be changed regularly.

JL Lambrick

Kelowna

Previous story
Wineology: Italy and Portugal
Next story
Letter: Give proportional representation a chance in B.C. referendum

Just Posted

Team Canada moves into semifinals with extra-end win at World Mixed

The curling championships are being held at the Kelowna Curling Club

Kelowna residents showcase beautiful skies

The sunrise from your eyes

Penticton Vees outshoot West Kelowna Warriors but don’t earn the win

The Penticton Vees (7-5-1) outshot the West Kelowna Warriors (7-7-1) by a… Continue reading

West Kelowna candidates discuss new city hall

This week learn about how your candidates feel about a new city hall in West Kelowna

Steps to waive $2.4 million DCC’s made for Lake Country affordable housing project

Council agreed to give first, second, and third reading to waive development cost charges

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

Watch it again: Kelowna mayoral candidates square off

Missing the LIVE Kelowna mayoral debate watch now

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

Letter: Get the facts on homeless in Kelowna

During the Journey Home process, all task force members agreed the strategy must be evidence based

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Letter: Get the facts on cannabis legalization for our kids

“Safe kids” are necessarily safe when pot is legalized

Letter: Climate change responses should matter the most in voter’s decision

In Kelowna, candidates answered a climate change question from the Capital News

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Letter: Making the argument for First Past the Post

Kelowna resident argues for FPTP

Most Read