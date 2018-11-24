Letter: Kelowna’s character and make up defended

To the editor:

The tone of this letter is offensive, insulting, filled with racial hatred and factually wrong. I was surprised that Capital News would even print something like this.

If Mr. Rajabally wasn’t elected because of racism, it is possibly his own racism which disqualified him from being elected. What are his policies besides racial hatred? Why does he feel entitled to be elected? Because it is clear that he feels entitled. Does he feel that he should be elected just because he is not white?

For decades, in his own words, he has railed against the “white bread” society of Kelowna. His hatred of white people is palpable; it leaps off the page. Is this not racism? Perhaps the majority of people in Kelowna are not racist and therefore would not vote for one?

Mr. Rajabally is factually wrong. 99.9 per cent of people in Kelowna are not of Anglo-Saxon background. There are many tribes represented in Kelowna. Many languages are still spoken here: German, Chinese, Swedish, Hungarian, Ukrainian, Russian just to name a few. The Churches still in existence include: Roman Catholic, Ukrainian Orthodox, Ukrainian Catholic and a Sikh Temple with its surrounding community. A goodly portion of West Kelowna is owned by the First Nations. Had Mr. Rajabally opened his eyes in the ten years he says he has lived in Kelowna, he would have realized how out of step he is.

Second, he talks about the size of Canada, how empty it is, and the ignorance of Canadians. Does he not, in his ignorance, realize that much of the land will not support a huge population and that a majority of the people of Canada live within 100 miles [160 km] of the U.S. border? Like Russia, to which he refers, much of the Northern land mass will not support the large population of which he speaks and with which he wants to fill with people. In BC the Lower Mainland is nearly full and the two major valleys rapidly filling. It is not sustainable, nor is the pollution which will ensue.

And his “old farts” comment! What an insult! Most of us have had grandparents, parents and family member who fought in two World Wars so that Mr. Rajabally can feel free to spout his nonsense without fear of arrest or worse. These are the people he is calling “old farts”. If he arrived in England at age nineteen [he doesn’t say in what year that was] and in Canada in 1967 [51 years ago], simple math will put his age at a minimum of seventy [70] years of age. I don’t class him anywhere near being a “young progressive”.

Mr. Rajabally espouses Chancellor Angela Merkel’s policy in Germany. It is exactly that policy which has created the “No Go” zones in many, if not most, of the major cities of Europe. These are zones in which even the police dare not go except in a large force for fear of being killed, and certainly any white person daring to venture into one of these zones would not come out alive. Is this what Mr. Rajabally envisions for Canada and for Kelowna? Perhaps this is why he was not elected.

Finally, the vast majority of the world’s population is colored. In Toronto, the white race is the minority. In the world, the white race is a very small minority, and that minority has been declining as a percentage of the total population through the past several decades, soon very likely to be extinct. This will not happen in our lifetimes obviously, but it cannot happen soon enough by the tone of Mr. Rajabally’s epistle!

Mr. Rajabally asks to be educated. I doubt very much that that is possible! He demands that “racists, please grow up into the 21 Century”. Perhaps he should heed his own advice. Perhaps the reason that people didn’t vote for him is staring right back at him out of the mirror!

Vern Boyko

Kelowna