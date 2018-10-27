Letter: Lake Country roads in desperate need of repair

No road ever gets done from end to end.

To the editor:

I hope there is a plan to get pothole repair done on our roads before winter comes again. I’m no road maintenance expert but I do know that small potholes turn into big ones if not filled and that condition gets worse through winters freeze and thaw.

The current practice of a worker with a pickup truck and a scoop of asphalt in the back and a shovel filling a few holes and driving off is just not cutting it.

No road ever gets done from end to end — Seaton Road where I live is a good example; holes from one end to the other with the corners particularly bad. Shanks Road is another really bad one in terrible condition.

I know it’s not financially possible to repave all the needy roads in Lake Country but surely a dedicated crew with proper equipment (bigger truckload and compactor) could get a lot of repairs done in a couple weeks, maybe even completing an entire road before doing the next.

Even the recent road repair done in the roundabout near City Hall, while done more professionally, disrupted traffic for days and still, areas marked to get repaired were not done.

A huge amount of money has been spent on the Pelmewash Parkway project to attract and impress tourists but they wouldn’t be thrilled by the local roads. Another project that seems out of place is the sidewalk put in on Okanagan Centre Road between Camp and Seaton roads. It looks very nice but how many people does it serve? It doesn’t connect to any other sidewalks or high foot traffic areas. It would have made far more sense to connect the Camp Road sidewalk from Seaton Road to the Firehall on Okanagan Centre along a dangerous, windy and pothole-laden section of Camp Road so we’d have a sidewalk all the way from Jack Seaton Park to the fire hall. Perhaps if the current council doesn’t see fit to improve our roads, the next one will.

Charlie Titman

Lake Country

Previous story
Letter: Canada needs to disclose how it calculates Indigenous land claims
Next story
GUEST COLUMN: Proportional representation curbs extremist movements

Just Posted

Fundraising concert to be held to replace West Kelowna PAC’s stolen money

More than $20,000 went missing out of the Glenrosa Elementary PAC account

Halloween happenings in Kelowna

Want to be scared with weekend? We have you covered

Lake Country filmmaker wins Wildlife Oscar for toad documentary

Mike McKinley’s Toad People won an award at the Wildscreen Panda Awards Oct. 19

Multi-vehicle crash on Glenmore Drive at Summit in Kelowna Friday afternoon

Traffic backed up as three vehiciles involved and lamp standard comes down

Traffic collisions in Kelowna prompt cops to issue warnings about being seen at night

Cops telling public to wear bike helmets and reflective clothes when out at night near traffic

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

Party bus regulations overdue, says B.C. mom who’s advocated for changes

Julie Raymond has fought for changes for a decade

Tiny Home builder comes to Penticton

New Penticton business focuses on the little things

GUEST COLUMN: Proportional representation curbs extremist movements

Pioneer of B.C. electoral reform argues for yes vote in referendum

Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers recalled after salmonella outbreak

One person in B.C., three in Alberta and 24 others have fallen ill across Canada

Wow! Dodgers top Boston in 18th inning, longest Series game

Max Muncy’s home run leading off the bottom of the 18th inning finally ended the longest World Series game in history early Saturday

UPDATE: Suspect in custody after fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

Canadian Holocaust denier guilty of inciting hatred in German court

Monika Schaefer of Jasper, Alta., was in Germany visiting family when she was arrested in January on charges of ‘incitement of the people.’ ’

B.C. woman launches campaign for trick-or-treaters who can’t eat candy

The teal pumpkin is a welcome sign for families whose kids can’t have candy

Most Read