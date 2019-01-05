Letter: Laws need to be stricter for Kelowna drug traffickers

To the editor:

Recently I wrote in about the drugs and homeless. I felt I had to write in again. The taxpayers, are supplying safe consumption sites, needle exchange program, drop boxes, naloxone kits with instructions.

We’re supplying free drugs to help people get clean and even free drugs to satisfy their habit. At what cost to the taxpayer? Basically, we are condoning the addicts’ drug use by supplying all these perks. It is making the problem worse. The (overdose) and death numbers are climbing. Drug users are making their own choices. Sad, but true.

I’ll repeat what I said in my last letter. The law has to come down hard on the traffickers. Severe sentences would sure help. Bring back hard labour instead of “Club Med” prison time. Why can’t the law makers and politicians do that? Why does the media not ask these questions??

People in the judiciary and the political arena read these letters we send in, but none of them have the courage to even write in a response. They know exactly what the problem is and I’m sure they are smart enough to know that the traffickers are the head of the snake. Cut it off, problem solved. There has to be a deterrent and right now there is none.

The traffickers go before a judge, are released on a promise to appear and are back on the streets selling drugs in a matter of hours. Good deterrent, eh? China and the Arab countries have the right idea on dealing with traffickers, but in Canada the killers have more rights than the victims.

I would bet that a lot of the traffickers are well known to the police. It’s a revolving door. It will not change unless the laws change. Sad.

I’ve said my piece again. I would be very surprised if any of our MLAs, MPs or lawmakers respond to my letter.

(Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan) Albas and (Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen) Fuhr are letter-to-the-editor writers. I live in Lake Country, so what about you (Okanagan-Lake Country MLA Norm) Letnick?

C’mon guy’s, earn your wages.

Bob Harris

Lake Country