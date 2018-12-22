Letter: Lawyers, Guns and Money prophetic of politics now

A Kelowna reader shares his opinion

To the editor:

Singer-songwriter Warren Zevon was described by Hadley Freeman (The Guardian) as “one of the great under-appreciated talents in modern America,” who died in 2003 at the age of 56.

Zevon’s most famous compositions include Werewolves of London, Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner, Johnny Strikes Up the Band, and Lawyers, Guns and Money — all of which are featured on his third album, Excitable Boy (1978).

With the unfolding Shakespearean drama known as the Trump reality-show presidency, Zevon’s lyrics to Lawyers, Guns and Money can become eerily prophetic when changes are made.

The first verse should be sung by Paul Erickson. For those unfamiliar with Erickson, he is an American lawyer with strong ties to the National Rifle Association. In 2013 he met Russian political activist Maria Butina. On Dec. 11, 2018, it was reported Butina is cooperating with US federal prosecutors as part of a plea deal. Her cooperation will mainly focus on telling investigators about the role of boyfriend Erickson and her interactions with Russian handlers. Butina previously pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy and a second count of acting as an agent of a foreign government when she was arrested last July.

Paul Erickson:

Well I went to the gun convention

The way I always do

How was I to know

She was with the Russians too?

Don Jr:

I was working at Trump Tower

I took a little risk

Send lawyers guns and money

Dad get me out of this!

Don Jr:

I’m the innocent bystander

And somehow I got stuck

Between the rocks and the unknown caller

And I’m down on my luck

Yes I’m down on my luck

Well I’m down on my luck

Michael Cohen:

I’m living at the apartment

I’m a desperate man

Calling Lanny Davis

The shit has hit the fan

Send lawyers guns and money…

Donald Trump:

Now I’m living at the White House

I’m an innocent man

Calling Giuliani

Only he understands

Paul Manafort:

Now I’m living at the big house

I’m an innocent man

Asking for a pardon

Only he understands

All: Send lawyers guns and money…

Go to YouTube and search for the studio recording and various live versions of Lawyers, Guns and Money.

Lawyers, Guns And Money (2007 Remastered Version): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2HH7J-Sx80

David Buckna

Kelowna

