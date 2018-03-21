Letter: Let the 16-year-old vote!

To the editor:
Re: Time to let 16-year-olds vote, Capital News March 14.
Speaking as a young person who jumped at the opportunity to vote, I believe a good majority of young people, if given the right to vote, would do their due-diligence and pick the best suited candidate with views similar to their own.
With the expanse of our generation’s knowledge (ie. the internet, social media etc.) it’s a waste of brilliant and influential minds not to let 16-year-olds vote. That being said, there should be certain policies in place to ensure young voters are not being coerced into a vote by an outside interested party; something such as a related skill-testing question about a similar stance they share with their chosen party.
Ellie Ennas, Kelowna
