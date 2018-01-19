Letter: Let’s vote for a return to democracy in November.

Letter writer says a coming referendum vote could change the way political power is distributed

To the editor:

Within the next 10 months our province will have a third and final referendum on electoral reform. During that time I’m sure we will be bombarded with information extolling both the virtues and evils of the current first-past-the-post (FPTP) versus proportional representation (PR) systems. Because PR has never existed in our province, all information can only be conjecture and assumption.

However, years of FPTP has provided us with a few unrefuted facts. It repeatedly creates a disproportionate imbalance of power, as happened in 2001 when the Liberals garnered 97 per cent of the seats with only 57 per cent of the vote.

Our democracy is further eroded with a party’s refusal to allow our MLA’s a free and open vote reflective of the constituents, instead forcing them to “toe the party line”. We then have an autocracy which always leads to abuse of power and scandal (Wikipedia lists 21 instances dating back to W.A.C.Bennett).

Let’s vote for a return to democracy in November.

Robert Brown, Cranbrook

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Letter: Dog beach deserves nice biffy too

Just Posted

Former councillor announces mayoral bid in West Kelowna

Gord Milson says he’s running for mayor in next October’s civic election

Kelowna finalists announced for small business awards

The 15th annual Small Business BC Awards will be held Feb. 23

Lake Country rescue held for couple stuck in snow

The couple was taking late night photos when their vehicle became stuck

Updated: More early childhood educator positions created

Announcement in Kelowna for a new work experience project at the YMCA

Foundry linked with new youth mental health web site

New website to improve mental health and wellness for young people in B.C.

Kelowna’s Ursel to coach host team at Olympics

Bob Ursel is headed to the Olympics with South Korea’s national men’s curling team

High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids

Raids end in seizures at Victoria, Nanaimo and Vancouver whisky joints

Letter: Let’s vote for a return to democracy in November.

Letter writer says a coming referendum vote could change the way political power is distributed

Train derails in Northwest B.C.

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment.

King’s thrilling tale brought to the Vernon stage

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Misery at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Jan. 30

Double-doubles and demonstrations: Employees rally outside Tim Hortons

Protests held in response to Ontario franchise owners cutting employee benefits and breaks

It’s all in the black for Roots & Blues

While they didn’t rake in the dough, the 2017 event made a modest profit

Letters: Peachlanders will have plenty to say at public hearing

A development proposal for Beach Ave. in Peachland, south of Kelowna, has people fired up

Kelowna’s Community Calendar

A partial listing of upcoming events in the Kelowna area

Most Read