Letter: Liberals applauded for NAFTA deal

To the editor:

One of the great achievements of the Liberal federal government has been the successful renegotiation of NAFTA.

Yes it still has to be ratified by the U.S. Congress, but that does not diminish the achievement thus far.

From the outset, Canada did not have a strong negotiating position, and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland was dealing with U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer (a man with a reputation for never compromising or conceding anything) and his boss President Donald Trump (enough said).

There were many ominous projections predicting dire economic consequences and a very poor outcome for Canada. This has not been the case.

A critical factor in this success has been Minister Freeland. She set about the process in a low key, intelligent and structured way.

Considerable amounts of time were spent traveling to the U.S. visiting governors, legislators and other stakeholders explaining the facts and issues in a factual and measured way.

There was no arm waving, threatening behaviour or indeed scare mongering—just hard facts and rigorous analysis.

Throughout the process, Freeland refused to be drawn on or respond to criticisms from Trump or indeed his team.

She was always extremely calm, gracious and balanced in answering press questions and refused to be drawn on the latest Trump barb or change of direction.

The result of her efforts is a deal that is reasonably satisfactory and much better than was predicted by many. Well done Minister Freeland.

Remember that Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives wanted to concede early on a number of points because they felt that the renegotiation was a lost cause. They just wanted to salvage something—anything.

In other words, they panicked and the result could have been a significantly disadvantageous deal.

Trudeau and his team of advisers are also to be congratulated for their intelligent management.

They identified Freeland’s talent (she was a highly respected journalist and Rhodes Scholar) during the Harper regime and he persuaded her to run.

When she was moved from the trade file to foreign affairs, she retained the NAFTA file. Freeland was allowed to manage the important negotiations with no interference.

This is sign of good management—find the right people, give them a clear mandate, let them get on with it and do not panic.

John Bailey

Kelowna

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Dedication to Summerland’s Action Festival

Just Posted

Kelowna Falcons clipped in home-opener

The Falcons look for revenge against the Ridgefield Raptors Saturday night

Support flows in after death of young Kelowna DJ

A GoFundMe has been set up to celebrate the life of Braeden Souter

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Saturday rain, Sunday sun

Environment Canada forecasts rain and possible storms to start the weekend

Kelowna pumped for inaugural CrossFit games

The Okanagan Grizzly Games kick off Saturday morning

Kelowna-Lake Country MP shares sentiments from 75 year D-Day anniversary in Normandy

Stephen Fuhr joined the Canadian contingent at the 75th anniversary at Juno Beach

VIDEO: B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter near Smithers took in 32 black bear orphans last year

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

Wildfire near Savona considered ‘held’

The blaze, west of Kamloops, is not considered to grow any further

CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden

CP Rail received the penalty due to failure to comply with an effluent discharge permit

Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Highest honours for regional district Parks director

Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Parks director receives prestigious award

Most Read