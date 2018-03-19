Letter: Not a pretty picture, driving around Kelowna

Kelowna letter-writer says there’s a lot to dislike driving around Kelowna

To the editor:

While driving around the City of Kelowna, it’s not an enjoyable experience, due to the development going on.

Everywhere is a city within a city. With townhouse, condo, apartments going up everywhere, there is a serious problem coming soon. I wonder if the developers and the city council have considered water? With the number of massive buildings going up, and if they are all occupied, what will happen when we turn on our taps and there is no water coming out?

Our water comes from local lakes and if nothing is done they will not be able to provide water to the City of Kelowna.

Elections are coming in October. I suggest that our existing council be aware, it’s time to slow down any further development until this water problem is addressed.

Also if the existing council wants a funky downtown, relocate the Gospel Mission.

As for the towers being built on the lakeshore, it won’t be long before Kelowna looks like Hong Kong West or False Creek harbour in Vancouver.

It doesn’t paint a pretty future for the City of Kelowna.

David Sellers, Kelowna

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Letter: I was born in Kelowna in 1930…

Just Posted

Reel Reviews: Fear or love

We say, “Once again, one worth seeing, one not.”

Two people safe after falling through ice

Kelowna Fire Department urges caution around icy waters during warm weather

Missing Kelowna woman sought

RCMP are asking for assistance in locating Christine Olsen-Meissnitzer

Plane lands safely after takeoff issue

An airplane departing Kelowna International Airport had an issue with a landing gear, landed safely

KSS rocks and rolls for 37th straight year

Kelowna secondary students let loose with annual Air Bank competition

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Anti-pipeline protestors block Kinder Morgan tanker near Seattle

Protest was spurred on by the 28 anti-Kinder Morgan activists arrested in Burnaby

Captain Cal Foote is Rockets’ MVP

The Rockets hand out their annual team awards Sunday at Kelowna Community Theatre

Some surprises in new book about B.C. labour movement

“On the Line” charts history of the union movement back to the 1800s

Cancer fundraiser takes to Okanagan Lake

Penticton and Naramata joining growing fundraising event

Elke’s Garden Tips: Good time to prepare

Lake Country garden columnist talks about what to do at this time of the year

Letter: Crying fowl over goose cull witness

Kelowna letter-writer says Canada geese come with many issues

Letter: I was born in Kelowna in 1930…

Kelowna letter-writer has some ideas on how things should run nowadays

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Most Read