Letter: Not a pretty picture, driving around Kelowna

To the editor:

While driving around the City of Kelowna, it’s not an enjoyable experience, due to the development going on.

Everywhere is a city within a city. With townhouse, condo, apartments going up everywhere, there is a serious problem coming soon. I wonder if the developers and the city council have considered water? With the number of massive buildings going up, and if they are all occupied, what will happen when we turn on our taps and there is no water coming out?

Our water comes from local lakes and if nothing is done they will not be able to provide water to the City of Kelowna.

Elections are coming in October. I suggest that our existing council be aware, it’s time to slow down any further development until this water problem is addressed.

Also if the existing council wants a funky downtown, relocate the Gospel Mission.

As for the towers being built on the lakeshore, it won’t be long before Kelowna looks like Hong Kong West or False Creek harbour in Vancouver.

It doesn’t paint a pretty future for the City of Kelowna.

David Sellers, Kelowna

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.