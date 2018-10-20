Letter: Out with the old Kelowna council, in with the new

Do you remember who took the lake view away from us?

To the editor:

Remember the beautiful lake view at the west end of Bernard Avenue?

Do you remember who took it away from us? They were the same people/organization who had the audacity to ask for a private building in City Park to house a Tourist Centre. This had been denied in light of public outrage. But they kept up the pressure on their friends and allies on city council and in spite of great public opposition, they were granted the use of that waterfront site on Bernard Avenue for their own private use.

Our present council ignored the swell of opposition to this concession. The mayor and all councillors except one voted for the giveaway, the one opposition vote came from Coun. Charlie Hodge.

This council has sided with the developers too often, allowing excessive heights in downtown waterfront buildings to the detriment of other buildings in their shadow, all suites will probably be owned by out of towners. Let us hope that the next council will be more caring of those of us who already live here.

So, while we are remembering the way in which our council failed to listen to us, let it guide us at the ballot box. Let the incumbents find another occupation, with that one exception who listened, Charlie Hodge. It’s time we had new people on our council.

Mary Blumer

Kelowna

Previous story
Letter: Give proportional representation a chance in B.C. referendum
Next story
Letter: Making the argument for First Past the Post

Just Posted

Team Canada moves into semifinals with extra-end win at World Mixed

The curling championships are being held at the Kelowna Curling Club

Kelowna residents showcase beautiful skies

The sunrise from your eyes

Penticton Vees outshoot West Kelowna Warriors but don’t earn the win

The Penticton Vees (7-5-1) outshot the West Kelowna Warriors (7-7-1) by a… Continue reading

West Kelowna candidates discuss new city hall

This week learn about how your candidates feel about a new city hall in West Kelowna

Steps to waive $2.4 million DCC’s made for Lake Country affordable housing project

Council agreed to give first, second, and third reading to waive development cost charges

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

Watch it again: Kelowna mayoral candidates square off

Missing the LIVE Kelowna mayoral debate watch now

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

Letter: Get the facts on homeless in Kelowna

During the Journey Home process, all task force members agreed the strategy must be evidence based

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Letter: Get the facts on cannabis legalization for our kids

“Safe kids” are necessarily safe when pot is legalized

Letter: Climate change responses should matter the most in voter’s decision

In Kelowna, candidates answered a climate change question from the Capital News

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Letter: Making the argument for First Past the Post

Kelowna resident argues for FPTP

Most Read