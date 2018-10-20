Letter: Out with the old Kelowna council, in with the new

Do you remember who took the lake view away from us?

To the editor:

Remember the beautiful lake view at the west end of Bernard Avenue?

Do you remember who took it away from us? They were the same people/organization who had the audacity to ask for a private building in City Park to house a Tourist Centre. This had been denied in light of public outrage. But they kept up the pressure on their friends and allies on city council and in spite of great public opposition, they were granted the use of that waterfront site on Bernard Avenue for their own private use.

Our present council ignored the swell of opposition to this concession. The mayor and all councillors except one voted for the giveaway, the one opposition vote came from Coun. Charlie Hodge.

This council has sided with the developers too often, allowing excessive heights in downtown waterfront buildings to the detriment of other buildings in their shadow, all suites will probably be owned by out of towners. Let us hope that the next council will be more caring of those of us who already live here.

So, while we are remembering the way in which our council failed to listen to us, let it guide us at the ballot box. Let the incumbents find another occupation, with that one exception who listened, Charlie Hodge. It’s time we had new people on our council.

Mary Blumer

Kelowna