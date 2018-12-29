Letter: Parking desperately needed for KGH patients

To the editor:

I would like to give my experience regarding the parking experience I had at our very fine hospital KGH.

First of all, thank you to all the staff, who have attended to my needs so far since 1996.

The hospital staff and doctors are great, dedicated people. They deserve a pat on the back. I give it now.

The other departments are very efficient, good work. The food is just fine, no complaints from me.

The ambulance crew that hang out there are very good at their job and are quick about their work. Actually, going to KGH by ambulance as I have done several times in the past many years is a lot quicker and service is first class. The big plus is no parking to worry about.

A few weeks back I went to my doctor in Kelowna. It was then my substitute doctor felt I should have to attend at the emergency department for a series of blood tests. So away I went. The next 30 to 45 minutes I drove around the hospital parade and areas trying to find a parking spot.

There were none, not even in the paid parking sections where I decided that I better go, if I am going to go to the emergency section, have tests and wait several hours for that experience to take place.

Hence I thought it best to go somewhere where I could pay for parking and get set for the emergency experience.

To my amazement and disappointment, none of the stalls had extended parking.

I ended up driving down past Richter Street and some other street that I had never been on.

Being not well, and have a difficult time walking, I began my southwest treck to KGH. This must have been close to eight blocks.

I put up with people hacking from colds, others crying from pain and the long wait until I could get my tests done.

Normally if not going to KGH my wife would drop me off, but she was on vacation for this occasion.

So what is the problem with the parking? Surely one can not point a finger at KGH regularly, because there is no sufficient parking for them.

After all, doctors treat patients. They do it well. Their forte is doing that, not driving around looking for a parking spot.

What can be done, now, this coming year, not 10 to 20 years down the road?

Paul Lacny

West Kelowna