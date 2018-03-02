Letter: Peachland group says mayor playing politics

Friends of Beach Avenue say they don’t condone bullying or violence

To the editor:

The Friends of Beach Avenue (FOBA) are not opposed to development.

What we are opposed to is development that flies in the face of the wishes of the community including the Official Community Plan recently gutted by our Mayor and council.

Next and foremost, the FOBA is, without reservation, opposed to any form of bullying and violence, expressed or implied.

This means that we are especially opposed to any politician who self-victimizes for political expediency.

Dora Stewart, Peachland

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.