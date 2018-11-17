Letter: Peachland watershed issues being recognized

We heard that an integrated response between industry and government is required

To the editor:

On behalf of the Watershed Alliance, I would like to thank representatives from Tolko, Gormans, Ntityix Resources and BC Timber Sales who attended the field day in the community watershed. We would like to thank hydrologist Dr. Scherer who explained his watershed assessment with representatives Ray Crampton and Rob Dinwoodie of Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations.

It was an informative day; we appreciate both the professionalism and candor demonstrated by all. We discussed and visited locations where previous human activity is known to have caused damage.

We heard that an integrated response between industry and government is required to repair these existing problem areas and how there are competing interests in watersheds with currently no integrated plan to address this. We learned the hydrology report confirms additional harvesting will increase the risks to watersheds strained by previous industrial activity. These additional risks will be managed by industry using best practices and road management.

The PWPA is pleased that the issues facing our community watershed are recognized by all, and propose no additional harvesting be undertaken, no new risks to our watershed be added, until these known problem areas are repaired, and an integrated land use and access plan is finalized.

Joe Klein

Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance

