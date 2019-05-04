Letter: Personal income taxes now much fairer in B.C.

To the editor:

Changes to personal taxes over the past year and a half—including elimination of Medical Services Plan (MSP) premiums—mean the vast majority of B.C. households are seeing their tax bills fall while the richest one per cent are paying more.

This is good news for tax fairness in B.C.

Taxes are only part of the story, however.

Investments in high-quality, universal public services that taxes pay for are equally important in building an equitable and decent society.

The provincial government recently made major new investments in areas like child care and housing.

Even so, provincial spending as a share of B.C.’s annual economic output has plummeted over the last two decades due in part to tax cuts, limiting the scale of much-needed investments in public services.

To understand the effect of recent tax changes, we examined total provincial taxes—including income tax, PST, MSP, tobacco and the carbon tax—paid by households at different income levels.

The amount of taxes paid as a share of household income is called the “effective tax rate.”

Our analysis finds the vast majority of households will pay a lower effective tax rate in 2020 because of the current government’s personal tax changes.

Modest- and middle-income households benefit most from the changes while only the richest one per cent pay more.

Strikingly, these tax changes are almost opposite to those under the previous government, which mostly benefited the top one per cent.

The current household tax reductions are driven almost entirely by elimination of MSP premiums.

The MSP is an unfair tax because whether you make $45,000 or $450,000, you pay the same flat dollar amount (those with very low incomes get assistance).

The wealthy pay a much smaller share of their income in MSP than everyone else.

The lost revenue from eliminating the MSP is largely being replaced by revenue from other tax measures on business and the affluent.

These include the Employer Health Tax, a corporate income tax rate increase, the new top personal income tax bracket and new taxes on wealthy property owners.

Still, two decades of tax cuts have contributed to eroding B.C.’s ability to generate revenue and fund public services.

It may be hard to believe, but if public spending (as a share of B.C.’s annual economic output) today was the same as in 2000, we’d have an additional $7 billion annually to invest in urgent social and environmental priorities.

That amount of money could add 10,000 units of new affordable housing per year throughout the province, quadruple funding to the CleanBC climate plan, raise welfare rates to 100 per cent of the poverty line, fully implement universal $10-per-day child care and eliminate tuition fees for domestic students—with room to spare.

To help raise these funds, we recommend a new top tax bracket of 22 per cent on incomes above $200,000 and additional taxes on the enormous real estate windfalls held by wealthy landowners.

It is important that our taxation system is fair because income and wealth inequality have reached dizzying heights in our province.

The social and environmental crises we face demand action now.

Alex Hemingway,

Public Finance Policy Analyst,

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives B.C. Office

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Controlling cannabis

Just Posted

Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Kelowna

Learn a little info, and what’s going on for the Mexican celebration.

Beer fest to close Kelowna park

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival will close Waterfront Park

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: May the fourth be with you — with sun and clouds

Environment Canada forecasts cloudy skies with breaks of sun

Embrace dog adoption event only for Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland residents

Vernon woman disappointed after pre-registering but being denied adoption.

Mobile safe injection unit in Kelowna breaks down

Problems with mobile supervised drug consumption RV prompts IH to set up temporary site

Video: Energy efficient Passive House being constructed in Penticton

The home will have the ability to produce more energy than it consumes in a year

Update: Tire pile and campers ablaze at Penticton Speedway

The blaze allegedly started due to work being done on a camper, spread to tire pile

Letter: Horgan has no solution for gas prices

To the editor: So, Premier Horgan and the Greens have no idea… Continue reading

Letter: City has wrong answer on drug addiction

Letter to the editor: Re: Kelowna Capital News, April 30, 2019: “Kelowna’s… Continue reading

Letter: Time to simplify Canada’s tax system

To the editor: The budget balancing act of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau—of… Continue reading

Letter: Personal income taxes now much fairer in B.C.

To the editor: Changes to personal taxes over the past year and… Continue reading

Shuswap’s McGuire Lake: Looking into a bottomless mystery

How deep is this lake near Salmon Arm’s downtown? A Vancouver resident revisits a youthful vision.

Anchored to the community: Vernon Yacht Club launches campaign for 5-year-old boy battling leukemia

The boats show is free to the public, so organizers are hosting a raffle to raise money for the costs associated with getting treatment.

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

Most Read