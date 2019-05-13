LETTER: Plenty of Sunday activities for Action Festival

There are tons of activities for all ages, good food, good music

Dear Editor:

I just received the utility bill along with the Summerland May Newsletter.

The first item in the top left corner is for the Action Festival Weekend, May 31 to June 2, showing events happening Friday and Saturday of the Action Festival Weekend. However, no mention was made of any events on Sunday June 2.

READ ALSO: Changes planned for Summerland Action Festival

READ ALSO: Plenty of action at weekend festival

For some reason the events of June 2 were not printed. Events are running on Sunday, June 2, of Action Festival.

The newsletter is an excellent way of advertising what is is happening is Summerland and area. I also understand that brochures are being mailed out on May 27.

Invite family and friends to this action-packed weekend!

There are tons of activities for all ages, good food, good music. There is a fishing derby for the young people on the Sunday and a worship service at 10 a.m. People will be able to hear the Hope Road Gospel Choir. Bring your chair; a hat, and enjoy the Sunday with the people of Summerland.

A big thank you to all the volunteers who help with Action Festival.

We have said this before, it is our volunteers that make our events the best in all of Canada.

Shirley Ann Hackl

Summerland

