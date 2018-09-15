Letter: Politicians put developers before park access

Kelowna has a really good Official Community Plan.

To the editor:

Kelowna has a really good Official Community Plan. The city spent a lot of our money putting it together.

Unfortunately, when our city politicians have had to decide between increasing the profits of real-estate developers or following the plan, they often chose to please the developers over the rest of us.

Here’s an idea that we hope the city adopts after the Oct. 20 election:

1. Developers often want more floors/density than outlined in the OCP.

2. Over the last four years, the city favoured developers by eliminating a standard fee for park construction.

The resulting cash shortage has left the city far behind in providing the number of public parks required in the OCP.

PLANKelowna suggests that when new and already-started projects want to increase floors/density that the city demand park construction in exchange for any density increases.

If you like this idea, please ask candidates if they’d support it.

Al Janusas

PLANKelowna

Previous story
Poll: What do you think about the ongoing Gateway Casino labour dispute?
Next story
Letter: Still no deal after four days of negotiations

Just Posted

Snoozed through the news this week? Browse through our top stories

Kelowna - Every weekend, we select popular stories from the week for your convenience

Nomination period ends for Regional District of Central Okanagan

Kelowna - Nomination packages were accepted until Friday

Have a date but you’re a messy eater? Here are a few places you can go

Enjoy Kelowna’s finest dining, while avoiding a mess

Kelowna coaches train top young baseball athletes in Canada

Evan Bailey and Geoff White are headed to the Blue Jays T12 Tournament

Vernon Vipers edge West Kelowna Warriors 4-3

B.C.Hockey League play in Vernon Friday at Kal Tire Place

Maverick MP Maxime Bernier says racists have no place in his party

Bernier’s defended his new party which is gaining support from a fringe political group

Postal workers table counter demands as strike looms at Canada Post

On Sept. 26, postal workers will be in legal strike position; Canada Post could lock out employees

Canadian military drawing up plans for extending Iraq military mission

Even with an extension, peace and stability appear a long way off for many Iraqis

Man killed in shootout with B.C. RCMP, watchdog investigating

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating incident Friday in rural area south of Rose Hill in Kamloops

PHOTOS: Severe rain, hail forces evacuation of B.C. homeless camp, flooding

Maple Ridge streets flooded, part of mall roof collapses.

Letter: Emergency staff at KGH saved my life and deserve appreciation

Kelowna - The reception by the emergency section was efficient, expeditious and courteous.

Letter: An ode to the season: Summer in the Smokanogan

So our summers, still here and I love it, so there!

Letter: The so-called ‘Golden Years’ aren’t really that golden

Kelowna - They ought to be forced to live with a senior for weeks and weeks.

Letter: Still no deal after four days of negotiations

Kelowna - These past few days have been disappointing for BCGEU

Most Read