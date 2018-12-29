Letter: Population growth means free money for Kelowna

“Kelowna’s population is rapidly growing, and every new resident that settles here pays taxes.”

To the editor:

In his letter Dec. 19, David Rogers correctly exposes how Kelowna city council’s 4.4 per cent tax increase, when repeated each year, will automatically result in taxes doubling in only 18 years. Worse, this 4.4 per cent increase is not a one-time levy; it is a permanent tax increase.

But it’s even worse than that! Kelowna’s population is rapidly growing, and every new resident that settles here pays taxes. So even if the tax rate itself never increases, total taxes collected will automatically increase each year as population increases. It is easy to see why so many cities are happy to have solid population growth… most of this windfall is free money!

This city must not fall into the trap of legitimizing yearly tax increases. We must realize that for every 1 per cent that taxes are increased, this means that from that point on, residents have 1 per cent less money to spend. Yearly tax increases are irresponsible, since our population and thus our tax base automatically increase each year.

Robert Wilson

Kelowna

Previous story
Letter: Parking desperately needed for KGH patients

Just Posted

Rockets drop first game back from break in overtime against Blazers

Rockets will face the Blazers again Saturday night on home ice

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Snowfall dumps on Okanagan

Crews and residents digging out of a winter wonderland Saturday

West Kelowna theatre named one of Chatelaine’s Top 10 in Canada

Landmark West Kelowna, Xtreme, is listed at No. 9 on Chatelaine’s list of top movie theatres

Get rid of your old Christmas trees for free in Kelowna

Drop off locations are available around the Central Okanagan

Top videos for 2018: The opioid crisis

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Storm warning in effect for Highway 1

30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall before this evening

Final BC Hydro customers affected by windstorm should have power Jan. 1

Crews have restored power to more than 700,000 customers since the windstorm hit on Dec. 20

Rollover near Vernon causes delays

Highway 97 north/west traffic stalled as accident cleared

New area code ‘672’ coming to B.C. in May 2019

The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers

Letter: Population growth means free money for Kelowna

“Kelowna’s population is rapidly growing, and every new resident that settles here pays taxes.”

Rest area, washrooms along Coquihalla closed due to power outage

Roughly 188 customers impacted, BC Hydro says

Letter: Tourism Kelowna full on baloney

The new visitor centre is not the meeting place it was predicted to be, says a reader

Letter: Kelowna harm reduction facility causes more harm than good

“Illicit drug trafficking and using in our neighbourhood does not fly.”

Most Read